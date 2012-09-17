GODFREY - For the third consecutive year, Lewis and Clark Community College has been named to G.I. Jobs magazine's Military Friendly Schools (r) list.

The 2013 Military Friendly Schools (r) list honors the top 15 percent of colleges, universities and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace America's military service members, veterans and spouses as students and ensure their success on campus.

[Description: militaryfriendly.png]L&C offers a variety of services and benefits to veterans. The Veterans Services office on campus serves approximately 250 veterans each semester. Veterans receive assistance with education benefits such as the G.I. Bill and vocational rehabilitation as well as information on employment, medical coverage, insurance and programs for spouses and dependents. The Veterans Club serves veterans and military personnel as well as students with ties to the military.

A Veterans Resource Center has been established on the third floor of Baldwin Hall on L&C's Godfrey campus. The center provides computers, a TV and resource materials in a relaxed atmosphere where veterans can study or talk with peers. The Madison County Veterans Assistance Commission and the Illinois Department of Employment Security veteran representatives also use the center for monthly meetings with veteran students.

"Inclusion on the 2013 list of Military Friendly Schools (r) shows Lewis and Clark's commitment to providing a supportive environment for military students," said Sean Collins, director for G.I. Jobs and vice president at Victory Media, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001, which assists military personnel transitioning into civilian life.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Military Friendly Schools (r) media and website, found at www.militaryfriendlyschools.com , features the list of schools, interactive tools and search functionality to help military and veteran students/spouses find the best school to suit their unique needs and preferences. The 1,739 colleges, universities and trade schools on this year's list exhibit leading practices in the recruitment and retention of students with military experience.

"We are very proud to be recognized for our commitment to helping veteran and service member students achieve their education goals," said Terry Lane, associate director of Veterans Services at L&C and a veteran himself. "Their representation in the student body continues to increase, and we continue to explore ways to address and anticipate their needs."

The 2013 list of Military Friendly Schools (r) was compiled through extensive research and a data-driven survey of more than 12,000 VA-approved schools nationwide. The survey tabulation process, methodology and weightings that comprise the 2013 list were independently verified by Ernst and Young LLP.

Each year, schools completing the survey are held to a higher standard than the previous year via improved methodology, criteria and weightings developed with the assistance of an Academic Advisory Board consisting of educators from schools across the country.

A full story and detailed list of 2013 Military Friendly Schools (r) will be highlighted in the annual G.I. Jobs Guide to Military Friendly Schools (r), distributed in print and digital format to hundreds of thousands of active and former military personnel in early October 2012.

More like this: