Godfrey, Ill. – For the second consecutive year, G.I. Jobs magazine has awarded Lewis and Clark Community College the designation of Military Friendly School.

The 2012 Military Friendly Schools list honors the top 20 percent of colleges, universities and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members and veterans as students.

In its effort to help student veterans find the right school, G.I. Jobs incorporated a survey of student veterans for the first time. This feedback provides prospective military students with insight into the student veteran experience at a particular institution based on peer reviews from

current students.

“The 1,518 colleges, universities and trade schools on this year’s list place value on service to students with military experience,” said Terry Lane, director of Veterans Services at L&C. “These schools are making the grade by offering scholarships, discounts, veterans clubs, full-time staff,

military training credit and other services to those who are serving or have served.”

The 2012 list of Military Friendly Schools was compiled through extensive research and a data driven survey of more than 8,000 schools nationwide. Methodology, criteria and weighting for the list were developed with the assistance of an Academic Advisory Board (AAB) consisting of educators from schools across the country.

A full story and detailed list of Military Friendly Schools will be highlighted in the annual Guide to Military Friendly Schools and on a poster, both of which will be distributed to hundreds of thousands of active and former military personnel in early October. The newly redesigned

website, found at www.militaryfriendlyschools.com, also features the list, interactive tools and search functionality to assist military veterans and service members with their school decisions.

