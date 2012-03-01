Godfrey, Ill. – The L&C Music Department is offering a variety of events throughout March which are open to the public and free to attend.

Friday, March 2

Noon –Percussionist Kyle Acuncius Performance

Kyle Acuncius, former student of Lewis and Clark Music Associate Professor Peter Hussey and current section percussionist with the Ann Arbor Symphony, will perform a variety of works by several composers including Phillip Glass, J. S. Bach and Frederick Anderson in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium.

Friday, March 2

7 p.m. – Faculty Concert

Faculty members Louis Michael, Peter Hussey, Teresa Crane, Roy Stillwell, Pauline Stillwell, Wayne Kimler, Doug Byrkit, Waylon Schroeder and Bud Shultz will perform a variety of musical selections in the Ringhausen Music Building.

Monday, March 5

Noon –Bi-State Brass Quintet Concert

David Drillinger and friends will entertain with a variety of musical selections. Bring your lunch and enjoy the music in the Ringhausen Music Building.

Tuesday, March 6

12:30 p.m. – Student Recital in the Ringhausen Music Building

Tuesday, March 6

6:30 p.m. – “Bach to the Future”

Bach that Rocks! Cutting edge musical interpretations of Bach, Beethoven and Mozart sponsored by Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department and The Hayner Public Library District in the Hatheway Cultural Center, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wednesday, March 7

Noon– Women’s History Month Brown Bag Salon

Guest speaker Libby Yunger will present “100 Years in Aviation” Bring your lunch and enjoy an hour of free entertainment in the Ringhausen Music Building.

Wednesday, March 21

Noon– “Piano Expressions” Brown Bag Salon Featuring Pauline Stillwell Bring your lunch and enjoy an hour of free entertainment in the Ringhausen Music Building.

Tuesday, March 27

12:30 p.m.– Student Recital in the Ringhausen Music Building

Tuesday, March 27

7:30 p.m.– Spring Pops Concert

“March Madness” will feature the L&C Choral Choir, Limited Edition and the Riverbend Children’s Choir in The Commons

Wednesday, March 28

Noon– Brown Bag Salon featuring Travis Mattison on Guitar

Bring your lunch and enjoy an hour of free entertainment in the Ringhausen Music Building.



For more information, contact the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731 or visit www.lc.edu/music.

More like this: