Godfrey, Ill. – The L&C Music Department is kicking off spring semester with a variety of events throughout February, which are open to the public and free to attend.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Noon – Confluence Trio Brown Bag Salon

The Confluence Trio with Peter Hussey, Wayne Kimler and Doug Byrkit will entertain in the Ringhausen Music Building. Students, staff, faculty and community members are welcome to bring food and enjoy free entertainment over lunch.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

6:30 p.m. – Fat Tuesday Concert

Sponsored by Hayner Public Library and the L&C Music Department, the annual concert will feature Bud Shultz and Friends in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Noon – Landolfi Quartet and Friends Brown Bag Salon

The Landolfi Quartet and Friends, a string quartet, will perform a mix of classics and classic rock in the Ringhausen Music Building. Bring your lunch and enjoy the music.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

11 a.m. – “Black Music and Culture in America”

Professor Johnny Lee Lane of REMO, Inc. will make a special presentation in the Ringhausen Music Building. Lane is recognized as one of the nation’s foremost college percussion educators and has taught at Eastern Illinois University, Tennessee State and Indiana University. Lane’s

presentation is part of the college’s Black History Month, Diversity Council and Music department events for February.

Wednesday, Feb. 29

Noon– Opera-a-la-Carte Brown Bag Salon

“Flying Leaps” will feature Susan Parton Stanard and guests. Bring your lunch and enjoy an hour of free entertainment in the Ringhausen Music Building.

For more information, contact the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731

or visit www.lc.edu/music.

More like this: