Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department plans on scaring up a variety of music during October’s events, which include a Halloween costume party and a celebration of women artists and composers.

• Pathfinders – In celebration of the “Winifred Godfrey: 40 Years of Painting” exhibit, join in an exploration of art and music created by women at Pathfinders: Women Artists and Composers. This music and lecture/discussion event will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 2 in the Hatheway Cultural Center, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

The Music Department’s Barbara Kramer will play music by female composers on the piano, and L&C Art Department’s Ann Davidson will lead a discussion on female artists. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Winifred Godfrey exhibit after the event. This is an L&C Diversity Council event presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities.

• Student Recital – A Student Recital will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

• Brown Bag featuring the Bi-State Brass Quintet – A Brown Bag featuring the Bi-State Brass Quintet will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 9 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. As with all Brown Bag events, guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.

• The Best Loved Classics performed by the ASO – The Alton Symphony Orchestra will perform the best-loved classics from Gershwin, Copeland and Tchaikovsky, featuring music known from movies, cartoons and commercials at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Hatheway Cultural Center, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

As a means of enhancing the concert experience, wine, soft drinks and desserts from Gentelin’s will be available for purchase before the concert and during intermission. Single ticket prices cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, and children through 12th grade are free. L&C students, faculty and staff are free with ID. Tickets available for purchase at the door or through ASO’s secure website, www.altonsymphony.org.

• Brown Bag featuring Pauline Stillwell – A Brown Bag featuring Pauline Stillwell entitled “Piano Music of Chopin, Albenz and Debussy” will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. As with all Brown Bag events, guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.

• A Night Out at the Riverbender.com Community Center – This Halloween costume party and concert will feature L&C music students and faculty, along with community performers, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Riverbender.com Community Center, located at 200 West 3rd Street in Alton.

Guests will experience an exciting, entertaining Night Out at the Riverbender.com Community Center in historic, haunted Downtown Alton. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best Halloween costume and join L&C for a night of music and “spirits.” Food, beverages and cash bar will be available.

For the complete fall 2014 L&C Music Calendar, visit www.lc.edu/musicevents or for more

information call the Music office at (618) 468-4731.

