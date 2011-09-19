Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Tennis is hosting its first “Doubles for All” tennis tournament and mixer on Oct. 8 to benefit the Trailblazers tennis program.

The event, which Men’s Head Coach James Humphrey plans to hold annually, will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex on the college’s Godfrey campus, and is open to players of all ages and skill levels.

“This unique event will have players participating in three rounds of doubles where each round is a single set played with different people,” Humphrey said. “Participants can specify their preference to play more competitive doubles at their level or to get a chance to play different

formats such as mixed, multi-level, wheelchair and QuickStart. Smaller 36-foot QuickStart courts with foam balls will be set up for younger players, and for anyone who would like to try it out for fun.”

Members of the L&C men's and women's teams will also be participating.

The cost to play is $20 for adults, $15 for college and high school students, and $10 for players ages 14 and under. Proceeds and any charitable donations made will benefit the men’s tennis team, by helping to fund off-season competition and equipment.

“This is truly tennis for everyone. Come out and have fun, play good tennis, get a free T-shirt, meet other local tennis players, meet the team and support Lewis and Clark tennis,” Humphrey said.

For more information, or to make a donation, contact Humphrey at jhumphrey@mail.lc.edu or at (314) 884-1077. For Men’s Tennis news, rosters, schedules, photos, scores and stats, visit the team’s official webpage at http://www.lc.edu/athletics/mens/tennis.

