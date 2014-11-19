GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Media Services Department won three gold medallions, one silver medallion and one bronze medallion during the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) District 3 Awards Ceremony in October.

“The college has an amazingly well-rounded staff of talented individuals who bring a great deal of creativity to the Media Service department,” Vice President of Media and Foundation Relations Lori Artis said. “The projects recognized by NCMPR represent a true culmination of our staff member’s talents from writing, graphic design and photography. Everyone in Media Services takes great pride in the work we accomplish, and it’s always great to be recognized for our talents by our peers.”

Discover, the Lewis and Clark magazine that is mailed to every home in the district, won a gold medallion in the Newsletter category. The publication is created three times a year as a means of communicating new programs and initiatives, sharing student success stories and providing the community with updates of major headlines at Lewis and Clark year round. The judges commented that the publication contained beautiful photography and well-written features, which were all packaged together with a sleek design.

L&C swept the Video Shorts category, winning the gold, silver and bronze medallions in the category. Heba’s Story won the gold, while Terri’s Story earned the silver and Jerrell and Didrik’s Story won the bronze. L&C also won a gold medallion in the College Promotional Video category for its Discover L&C video.

The judges remarked that the excellent lighting, extraordinarily beautiful campus and interesting stories within the videos made them winners. All of L&C’s award-winning videos were produced with the help of Route 3 Films and can be viewed at http://vimeo.com/lewisandclarkcc.

Route 3 Films, a video production company based out of St. Louis, Mo., is owned and operated by Ryan Hanlon, who has a unique ability to tell a compelling story. A former Lewis and Clark student, Hanlon has gone on to produce numerous successful local video projects for area non-profits and educational institutions.

“Many years ago, I attended L&C, and while I was there I asked my professor, Jim Price, if I could make a film instead of write a paper for his class,” Hanlon said. “He, like so many at this wonderful school, enthusiastically supported me. That film, that experience, changed my life; in fact, it was that film that helped me gain acceptance into Webster University. It is hard for me to believe that today I am able to share a promotional film that my team and I made for this special place. I hope people enjoy these films and share them with others.”

Artis said it was great to not only work with Hanlon and Route 3, but to see the content he produced for Lewis and Clark do so well at the district level.

“We have looked forward to working with Ryan and Route 3 Films since we saw the very first video he produced locally,” she said. “He is extremely talented and understanding of the impact that Lewis and Clark has on its students, faculty and the community. His vision really came through in the compelling videos he created for the college. He’s a true champion of Lewis and Clark, and we are a forever fan of Ryan Hanlon and Route 3 Films.”

NCMPR Awards recognize outstanding achievement in communications at community and technical colleges across geographic member districts. Lewis and Clark is a member of District 3.

The medallion award winners have each been entered into NCMPR’s national Paragon Awards, which will be awarded in March 2015 at the national conference.

