GODFREY –Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Services, the L&C Music Department and the Southwestern Illinois Living Veterans Group are sponsoring a musical tribute to all area veterans, service members and their families at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, in Hatheway Cultural Center, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

“This event is a great opportunity for the music department here at L&C to show our support and appreciation for the veterans in our community,” L&C Music Professor Louis Michael said.“I’m really looking forward to this celebration and salute to our veterans.”

The free event will include lots of patriotic songs, flags outside and inside the auditorium, and some meaningful presentations. Some of the day’s highlights include the Scott Air Force Base Color Guard, an Honor Flight video, Mission: American Gratitude and the talented Charles Glenn who will be performing several songs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dan Whiteside, an Alton firefighter, will play “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes. Several members of the L&C Music Department faculty have helped plan this event and will also perform.

“This musical tribute to veterans began taking shape several months ago when Ed Cochran and Marie Goforth-Allen of the Southwestern Illinois Living Veterans Group met with me to see if Lewis and Clark Veterans Services would be interested in working with them to expand on an idea they had done on a smaller scale in the past,” said L&C Associate Director of Veteran Services Terry Lane.

“The more we talked, the better the idea sounded,” Lane said. “Talking with Ed and Marie was the catalyst we needed. I believe veterans and their families of all ages will be deeply moved by this tribute and for that reason I encourage everyone to come out and celebrate with us.”

For more information, contact Karen Swan at (618) 468-4731 or klswan@lc.edu .

More like this: