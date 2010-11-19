Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Jazz Band will perform with special guests, the Alton Landing Jazz Quartet, on Monday, Nov. 29 for a night of jazz, blues, Latin, rock and ballads.



The show will go on at 7:30 p.m. in the Advanced Technology Center (Trimpe Building) on the college’s Godfrey campus.



The L&C Jazz Band, under the direction of Tim Jarden, comprises musicians ages 16 to 81. The band offers musicians from area high schools, Lewis and Clark, and those from around the Metro East engaging and appealing opportunities to learn about and play Jazz and has been doing so for more than 30 years.

The concert will feature L&C students Steve Smith, Ben Wahle, Britney Molloy and John Acord doing voice solos and on drums, respectively. Jazz Band veterans Bud Shultz, Herb Hutchison, Harry Noltensmeyer, Chuck “Doc” Herzon and Mike Ferrari will also be featured, as well as area band directors Chris Alexander, from East Alton-Wood River High School, and Lee Dick, from East Alton Middle School.

The Alton Landing Jazz Quartet features Tim Jarden, Pete Basola, Ken King and Jeff Walker, performing a wide variety of Jazz styles. This latest edition of the quartet was formed in March of 2010, and has performed at Castelli’s Restaurant at 255, Chez Marilyn in downtown Alton, and at various private functions throughout the area.



Admission is free, and donations will be accepted for the Lewis and Clark Community College concerts and clinic fund. As usual the public is welcome to attend this event.



For questions regarding this event or upcoming music events, please contact the Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

