GODFREY – Prospective students looking to advance their careers or pursue higher education are invited to explore Lewis and Clark Community College during Discover Day, from 4-6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 19, in The Commons.

Discover Day offers future Trailblazers the opportunity to tour campus, engage with academic and financial aid advisors, gain insights into programs and career prospects, and enjoy a taste of student life.

"Discover Day is a chance for students in our surrounding communities to understand what sets Lewis and Clark Community College apart," said L&C Recruiter Daniel Nosce. "We'll highlight everything Lewis and Clark has to offer, from programs and departments to student support and other organizations."

Discover Day takes place twice a year on Presidents Day and Indigenous Peoples Day (Columbus Day), when many district high schools are closed but the college remains open, allowing students to explore the campus without missing school or work.

“The evening time frame allows even those families traveling outside the area to visit other colleges and universities the opportunity to swing by Lewis and Clark to find out what they can accomplish right here in their back yard,” said Director of Enrollment Management Aamer Chaudri. “We hope they will join us and discover that they can get the same high-quality education and graduate with little to no student debt by choosing a community college.”

Many program coordinators will be in attendance, as will student ambassadors and student organization representatives. Attendees will also receive L&C giveaways.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. Prospective students can sign up for this free event at https://www.lc.edu/admissions/tour-campus/discover-day.html.

For additional information, reach out to the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222, or email Nosce at dnosce@lc.edu.

