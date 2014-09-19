GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will be honoring National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week from Sept. 22-28 by sharing student experiences and celebrating student successes.

L&C is hosting a Celebration Open House Thursday, Sept. 25, from 2:30-4 p.m. in the Trimpe Advanced Technology Center located on L&C’s Godfrey campus. This event is free and open to the public.



After the initial meet and greet, State Representative Dan Beiser and L&C President Dale Chapman will speak at 3 p.m., followed by a brief student video showcase. Cookies and popcorn will be served.



“The major aim of the week is to call attention to the need for and the benefits of adult literacy education on the economic and social mobility of our students and their families,” Associate Dean of Adult Education Val Harris said. “This impact ripples to our communities, our state and our nation.”



L&C will also be using social media throughout the week to promote Adult Education programs, including Integrated Auto, Welding and EMT programs; English as a Second Language, GED offerings, Bridge programs and YouthBuild.



Adult Education students will also be participating in the “Adult Education Changes Lives – Reflections from Our Students” writing campaign sponsored by the statewide professional adult education organization, IACEA-the voice of adult education. Instructors will be conducting in-class student writing assignments around the benefits of coming back to school.



“We will use these reflections in various ways to highlight our students and their successes,”



Harris said.

Contact: Louise Jett

(618) 468-3220

ljett@lc.edu



For more information on the Adult Education offerings at L&C, visit www.lc.edu/adulted.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: