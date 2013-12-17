Lewis and Clark Community College has a transfer agreement with both Missouri Baptist and Fontbonne University to help students get the education they need to be a successful social/human service assistant.

“Our 2+2+2 program offers students who complete the human services courses and earn an associate degree at Lewis and Clark the opportunity to earn additional degrees from Missouri Baptist University or Fontbonne University,” said Chad Keller, an L&C psychology & human services faculty member.

L&C students can earn their Associate in Science degree and then apply that credit to Missouri Baptist University and complete their bachelor’s degree in human services and potentially a master’s degree in counseling.

Students who complete the human services coursework at L&C and transfer to Fontbonne University will have transferable credits toward a bachelor’s degree in human services or social work. Fontbonne University also participates in a dual degree program in which students can go on to earn a master's degree in social work from Washington University in St. Louis.

L&C’s human services courses are ideal for those students who are interested in beginning work in helping professions, such as child care workers, ministers, respite and recreational care providers for those with developmental disabilities, nursing home care providers and youth development providers.

“The courses are also excellent for those students who are considering or planning on earning a bachelor’s or graduate degree in human services, social work, psychology or counseling,” Keller said. “The courses offer the students an opportunity to learn about different career opportunities, the history of the helping professions, the skills required to be an effective human service provider and how to plan and implement successful human service programs.”

According to the United States Department of Labor, the demand for social and human service assistants is expected to grow faster than for other occupations. Employment in the human service field is expected to grow by 28 percent from 2010 to 2020.

“Even if people are not directly planning on pursing a job or career in human services, the courses offered can be beneficial for people pursuing careers in fields that typically require a person to collaborate with human service professionals like nurses, occupational and physical therapists and teachers,” Keller said.

To learn more about the program, call Keller at (618) 468-4764 or email him at cjkeller@lc.edu. To enroll in any of Lewis and Clark’s courses, call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222, or enroll online at www.lc.edu/admissions.

