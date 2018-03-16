GODFREY – Jennifer Schamber of Greenscape Gardens in St. Louis was one of the keynote speakers at the Grow Native! workshop entitled “Woody Plants and Pollinators” held March 16 at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Hatheway Cultural Center.

Grow Native is an educational program designed to protect and restore biodiversity by increasing conservation awareness of native plants and their effective use.

Learn more about L&C’s Sustainability efforts at www.lc.edu/green.

