GODFREY – For the 12th consecutive year, Lewis and Clark Community College hosted its annual trebuchet competition at George C. Terry Riverbend Arena. This year’s event featured 14 teams from five area high schools. Team Chunky Monkey, from Jersey Community High School, took first place in the trebuchet competition, while the Wraeththu Nassites won the journaling competition.

Team Coleton Fields, from Jersey Community High School, landed in second place in the trebuchet contest, while team Payload, from Edwardsville High School finished second in journaling. Team Big Red/Flame Nebulous, from Incarnate Word Academy, took third in both the trebuchet and journaling competitions.

Team Chunky Monkey, from Jersey Community High School, took first place in the trebuchet contest. They are Alexis Liles, Logan Cadell, Andrew Mortland and John Collins.

The Wraeththu Nassites, from Edwardsville High School, finished first in the journaling contest. Pictured are Rebecca Hackett, Emily Coulter, Lauren Coulter and Anthony Evans.

