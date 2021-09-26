GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will engage with minority students on campus next Thursday to share information and resources that can help them reach their academic and career goals.

The Minority Information Fair will take place from 2-4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30 in The Commons, inside the McPike Math and Science Complex on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

“Participants will learn more about Lewis and Clark’s financial aid and scholarship options, as well as the college’s many transfer agreements with four-year schools as these students prepare to think about next year and beyond,” said Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings.

Scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 academic year will open on Oct. 1. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions about that process and more.

Students in attendance will also learn more about student services on campus, including but not limited to the Student Success Center, which provides academic support and free tutoring services, to the Trailblazer Snack Pantry, which provides free snacks on campus for students who need a pick-me-up to be able to focus in class.

L&C Student Activities will provide information about student clubs and organizations on campus, as well as board gaming and free pizza. The L&C Music Department will provide entertainment for the event.

Registration is not required for this free event, which is geared toward current students. Contact Hennings for more info at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu.

