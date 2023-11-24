GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s concert choir is hosting its “Yep…It’s Random 2,” fall concert with local band Porch Café.

The free event begins at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Assistant Professor of Music Juliet Jackson says the music this year is fun and upbeat, and attendees can expect songs from a wide variety of artists such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Queen, Stevie Wonder, Pharell and Lionel Richie, among others.

“Singing is such a wonderful way to connect with not only other singers, but the audience as well,” Jackson said. “It’s a communal experience where energy is given and received. It’s truly magical and uplifting.”

Jackson strives to connect with communities on and off campus by collaborating with local artists and choosing fun and accessible music. She hopes that students on campus connect with the music and decide to sing in the L&C Concert Choir.

Alivia Levi, lead singer of Porch Café, said she and her band are excited to collaborate with the L&C Concert Choir again. Levi is also a soprano in the choir.

“Porch Café had a blast at last year’s concert and has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming concert with the choir,” Levi said.

She hopes the concert brings the community together and encourages others to support local artists.

“Alton and Godfrey are hidden gems of local talents in the arts and music,” Levi said. “It takes the entire community’s support to shine a light on these young, talented artists and musicians.

The L&C Concert Choir is open to all students.

Jackson says whether you sang in the choir in high school or just love singing, join in on the fun. She is excited for the community and potential L&C students to experience what is possible at L&C and see the college as a viable option for their education.

“This concert has something for everyone, and I encourage all to come out and have a great time with us,” Jackson said.

