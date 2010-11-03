GODFREY, Ill. — In response to the current economic conditions and high unemployment rates, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning Division is hosting information sessions on Nov. 8 and 9 to provide the community with information on career training programs that the school offers in conjunction with Career Step, a leading online healthcare education company.



The current economy has reduced the number of jobs in many industries, resulting in some of the highest unemployment rates in decades. However, despite the down economy, the healthcare industry is experiencing dramatic job growth. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that 3.2 million new jobs will be created before 2018; the majority of those jobs will require less than four years of college education.

Within the healthcare industry, the fields of medical transcription and medical coding/billing are currently experiencing growth and high demand. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that from 2008 – 2018, the medical transcription field will experience 11 percent job growth, and medical coding and billing will experience 20 percent growth. The programs offered at Lewis and Clark Community College provide those within the community the opportunity to quickly gain the education they need to qualify for these jobs as well as earn national certifications.



“We are happy to offer several informational sessions to help people in our community discover growing career fields that they can train for quickly,” said Kathy Willis, Director of Corporate & Community Learning at Lewis and Clark. “Healthcare is providing many job opportunities, and these programs give people easy access to practical, job-based training and national certifications to prepare them for successful careers in less than a year.”



To educate the community on these growing healthcare fields, Lewis and Clark is holding three information sessions. The first two sessions will be held on Monday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Trimpe Advanced Technology Center at 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. The third and final session will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. in the Leclaire Room at the N.O. Nelson Campus at 600 Troy Road in Edwardsville. These sessions will provide more information on the

healthcare industry, medical transcription and medical coding careers, as well as specific details about the training programs being offered. Attendees will also learn more about the Career Step’s introductory free laptop offer for those who enroll in the new non-credit programs. For more details on the information session, please visit

www.careerstep.com/lewisandclark or call Jenn at 618-468-5730.

