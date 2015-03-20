GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Guitar Ensemble and renowned St. Louis area guitarist Tom Byrne will perform a free concert with his band, Have U Heard, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

An active performer, educator and composer in the St. Louis region for more than 30 years, Byrne is considered to be among the area’s premiere jazz guitarists. He has performed with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, The Muny Orchestra as well as leading ensembles at the St. Louis Jazz Festival and many other jazz events in the area.

Byrne teaches guitar at Lewis and Clark and directs, arranges music for and plays guitar with the L&C Guitar Ensemble. The Ensemble will begin the concert by featuring guitarists Kieler Ambrose, Justin Brown, Joe Hosier and Gavin Schell and bass guitarist Zachary Niswander.

Byrne and Have U Heard will perform the music of legendary jazz guitarist Pat Metheny and some of Byrne’s own compositions. The group features Byrne on guitar and guitar synthesizer, Michael Carosello on keyboards, Matt Young on bass and Ron Carr on drums.

“I’m really excited to present this concert at Lewis and Clark,” Byrne said. “Pat Metheny has been a major inspiration and musical influence of mine for decades. Have U Heard is a group I formed in 2010, which is largely dedicated to performing Metheny’s music.”

As part of the event, there will be a display of custom, handmade guitars by L&C Associate Art Professor Joe McFarlane who will be on hand to discuss his art.

Admission is free, and there will be a cash bar. For more information call (618) 468-4731.

