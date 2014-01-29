Interested in a career in the field of environmental sustainability, but don’t know where to get started? Join Lewis and Clark Community College for its Green Speaker Series from 3-5 p.m. every Thursday until May 1 in the Science Building, Room 115.

“Come to L&C’s Godfrey campus every Thursday during the spring semester to learn how you can join the ranks of more than 2.7 million people employed in ‘Green Collar Jobs’ in the United States,” L&C’s Director of Sustainability Nate Keener said. “We will have speakers from a wide variety of industries, from green building to composting to sustainable transportation, so if you’re interested in a career in the ‘Green Industry,’ this speaker series is for you.”

The series will continue Jan. 30 with guest speaker Mike Hornitschek, of Straight Up Solar, and his presentation on solar installation and solar pricing.

Alice Bunjan, of L&C’s Career and Employment Services, will discuss job-hunting in the “Green Industry” on Feb. 6.

Ed Choklek, of FGM Architects, will speak about sustainable architecture and the green jobs industry Feb. 13.

Jack Pizzo, of Pizzo and Associates, will discuss prairie restoration and sustainable landscapes on Feb. 20.

Cliff Roberts, of Always Green Recycling, will lead a discussion on recycling and entrepreneurship on Feb. 27.

For a complete schedule visit www.lc.edu/green. Those wanting more information about L&C’s Green Speaker Series can contact Keener at (618) 468-2782.

