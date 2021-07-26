GODFREY – Whether it was print, radio or video broadcasting, Lewis and Clark Community College 2021 graduate Nathan Tucker played an integral part in nearly all forms of student-run sports media in his two years as a Trailblazer.

In addition to serving as the sports editor of student newspaper The Bridge, the Wood River native became a familiar voice on WLCA 89.9-FM on in-game broadcasts. He also helped establish and run live video broadcasts of basketball and volleyball games on YouTube when no fans were permitted at games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Tucker co-hosted The WLCA Sports Show with Ethan Hannaford and Jack Barker. Alongside Hannaford, Tucker even had the experience of broadcasting a baseball game at Busch Stadium.

“I've had a tremendous time in this program, even under unprecedented circumstances during the pandemic,” he said. “But the studios and instructors are top of the line, the new podcasting studio is a perfect learning environment for anyone to who’s wanting to get into any type of broadcasting. The program fit my vision for what I wanted to learn, and frankly, needed to learn in the world of broadcasting. More expansive than just radio, the skills learned in the radio program are applicable across multiple mediums.”

Tucker credits L&C Radio Broadcasting Coordinator Mike Lemons for much of his professional growth at L&C.

“I can’t say enough about Mike Lemons and what he’s able to do as a teacher and a guiding hand in what can feel like a very unsure world, talking into a microphone for thousands to listen to,” he said. “His patience and guidance in this program really makes the experience.”

“There are sports fans, and then there are sports fans like Nathan,” Lemons said. “He is a fan of all sports, from the major sports in America to Europa soccer and everything in between. Nathan has been a fantastic member of our sports broadcasts and our weekly sports shows. The insight he gives the audience is nearly on an expert level. He is talented enough to have a career covering mainstream sports and will definitely have a leg up if he chooses to cover specialty sports.”

In addition to his radio and video podcasting presence, Tucker earned Reporter of the Year honors at The Bridge in 2020-21. In 2021, he also earned two awards from the Illinois Community College Press Association – first place in Sports Game writing and honorable mention in News Story writing. He credits The Bridge’s advisor, Louise Jett, for helping him round out his education and experience in sports media.

“Louise pulled me aside in a news writing class and told me I could do this, and offered me a spot covering sports at The Bridge,” he said. “That turned out to be a huge part of my time at L&C.”

“He is an excellent student and writer,” Jett said. “He knows sports and current events, and he also knows how to write informative and entertaining articles of all kinds. He constantly thinks outside the box and brought new, interesting content to our publication. Our sports coverage would not have existed without Nathan’s hard work, and his contributions have been essential.”

Tucker also notes the tight-knit community around campus as one of his favorite aspects of L&C.

While he hasn't chosen a next step in his career or education, Tucker said he'll continue on the path of pursuing his passion in sports media. Currently, he’s a frequent contributor at www.thebookiesbasement.com, writing about the world of motorsports and sports gambling. Ultimately, he hopes to find himself broadcasting soccer or hockey. His dream job is to do so in Europe.

For more information on Lewis and Clark Community College's Radio Broadcasting Program, contact Mike Lemons at mlemons@lc.edu or visit www.lc.edu/program/radio/.

For more information on The Bridge student newspaper, contact Louise Jett at ljett@lc.edu.

