GODFREY – Although the weather has dampened the start of the Trailblazers’ golf season, a hole-in-one by Drew Wielgus put the freshman in the spotlight.

Wielgus aced the par-3 fourth hole in the opening round of the Blackburn College Spring Invitational at Lockhaven Golf Club March 23

This isn’t the first time Wielgus, who is from Granite City and a graduate of Granite City High School, has shot a hole-in-one.

“My first hole-in-one was at Cardinal Creek Golf Course at Scott Airforce Base,” Wielgus said. “It happened on hole 17 during our tournament there my senior year of high school.”

Although Wielgus was excited after nailing the shot on Saturday, he knew to put his previous experience to good use.

“I just could not believe that I had hit another one, so I just threw my hands up,” Wielgus said. “I had to calm myself down really fast because the last time I hit a hole-in-one, I was too excited, and it messed up the rest of my round.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Keeping his emotions in check paid off, because two holes later, Wielgus got a chip-in eagle on the par-5 sixth hole.

While Coach Gerald Mozur has been frustrated with the lack of practice his team has had because of the weather, he was pleased with what he saw over the weekend.

“While I’m proud of all our players, Drew’s round at Lockhaven with the hole-in-one is exceptionally noteworthy,” Mozur said. “We can talk about the two eagles—with one being the hole-in-one—but it was the focus and control Drew showed throughout the round that makes those eagles happen.”

Wielgus finished the two-day, seven-team, 40-player tournament in fifth place, shooting 155. Santiago Vega finished in a 12th-place tie for the Trailblazers with 162. Eddie Mosella landed in a 24th-place tie with 171. Lucas Verdun and Cole Quinn finished in 36th and 39th place, respectively.

Knox College won the tournament, with Simpson College taking second and Illinois College finishing in third place. Blackburn College finished in fourth place, with Iowa Wesleyan landing in fifth place, just a shot ahead of sixth-place L&C. Monmouth College settled for seventh.

The Trailblazers will host the Lewis and Clark Spring Invitational April 6 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

For more information on the L&C golf team, visit https://www.lc.edu/athletics/mens/golf/.

More like this: