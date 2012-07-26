GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation have awarded scholarships to deserving students planning to attend Lewis and Clark during the 2012-2013 academic year.

The following is a list of this year’s recipients:

L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship
Kristen Drainer, Eldred; Maleah Grothaus, Shipman; Adam Schmidt, Gillespie

L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship
Heba Freese, Edwardsville; Abigail Hall, Carrollton; Alissa Hoyt, Carrollton; Kellie Phipps, Jerseyville; Henry Slauson, Edwardsville; Mitch Wittman, Dow

L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship
Stephanie Holford, East Alton; Brenda Karateew, Edwardsville; Vincent Kwas, Bethalto; Maria Thurston, Jerseyville

L&C Minority Student Scholarship
Gustavo Alcazar, Alton; Huong Pham, Alton; Luke Ramos, Bethalto

L&C Talent Scholarship
Emily Ford, Bethalto; Jessica Goen, Fieldon; Jacob McAtee, Alton; Taylor Merritt, Jerseyville; Maddie Northway, Godfrey; Nicholas Yates, Grafton

Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women
Jeanette Clark, Edwardsville; Tamera Clendenen, Jerseyville; Samantha Davis, Brighton; Lauren Kerkemeyer, Bethalto; Lisa Scanzoni, Staunton; Elizabeth Sherfy, Bunker Hill; Sarah Staton, East Alton

Madison County Medical Society Alliance Scholarship
Megan Franklin, Bunker Hill

L&C Board of Trustees Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship
Patricia Kimberly Zagar, Dow

International Association of Administrative Professionals
Hannah Sharrow, Jerseyville

The following is a list of this year’s Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation scholarship recipients:

Distinguished Scholars Award
Jordan Bruns, Wood River; Hayley Day, Bethalto; Heather Henderson, Godfrey; Ashley Lacey, East Alton; Erica Lenhardt, Brighton; Trincy Nyswonger, East Alton; Jane Pratt, Wood River; Kelsey Preston, Hamburg; Caroline Robertson, Dow; Katie Veenendall, Jerseyville; Maegan Vinson,
Brighton

Golden Eagle Scholars Award
Brittanny Cox, Shipman; Morgan Cruz, Bethalto; Michaela Friedrickson, Eldred; Haley Goodpasture, Brighton; Jeffrey Harkey, Bethalto; Ethan Klaffer, Rockbridge; Sarah Maag, Brighton; Kyle Ontis, Alton; Abigail Peipert, Carrollton; Jacob Rice, Cottage Hills; Keri Richert, South Roxana; Elizabeth Rodney, Alton; Lisa Rogers, Jerseyville; Morgan Stickler, Moro; Kelsey Taul, Godfrey

Sophomore Distinguished Scholars Award
Laurie Pinsker, Alton

Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship
Jeri Sitze, Bethalto; Christine Tonsor, Jerseyville

The Roberts Motors, Inc. Scholarship
Megan Franklin, Bunker Hill; Kelci Milan, Grafton

Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River Scholarship
Jennifer Evanick, Benld

The Virginia Cramblet, R.N. Memorial For Nursing Students
Samantha Davis, Brighton

Lewis & Clark Alumni Association Scholarship
Jeanette Clark, Edwardsille; Sabrina Linenfelser, Staunton

Postelwait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW
Emily Hausman, Carrollton

Postelwait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW
Jody Crowe, Jerseyville

Judge Phillip J. Kardis Scholarship
Ryan Howland, Godfrey

Mildred L. Thompson Scholarship for Nursing Students
Tiffany Crank, South Roxana

Illinois Health Improvement Association Scholarship
Karissa Snyder, Jerseyville; Christy Jo Tate, Wood River; Jennifer Verdun, Glen Carbon

The J. Thomas Long Family Scholarship for Business Students
Morgan Mull, Bethalto

The Myrtle and Virgil Jacoby Scholarship
Colten Skinner, Jerseyville

Godfrey Women’s Club Scholarship
Mikayla Wilson, Godfrey

Jack Stankoven Math Scholarship
Elizabeth Arnold, East Alton; Ashley Coisman, Edwardsville; Kellie Phipps, Jerseyville

Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women
Michelle Kruckeberg, Edwardsville

The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship
Hattie Plogger, Greenfield; Dawn Sehr, Jerseyville

Robert R. & Verna F. Werts Memorial Scholarship
Amanda Strotheide, Jerseyville

The Edward & Lois Davis Scholarship
Lauren Kerkemeyer, Bethalto

Wanita E. & Wilbur R. L. Trimpe Memorial Scholarship
Drew Emerick, Bethalto; Jonathan Lowrance, Bethalto

Marlene Barach Scholarship for Women
Anastasia Kuhn, Glen Carbon

The Edward Schriefer Memorial Scholarship
Tyler Hunt, Jerseyville

Alton Nurses Club Scholarship in Memory of Vee Smith
Ashley Kuhn, Golden Eagle

Post Baccalaureate Associate Degree Career Scholarship
Teresa Hellmann Spitze, Worden

Occupational therapy Assistant Scholarship
Whitney Joy, Carlinville; Erika Loyet, Collinsville

Charles & Carmen Puckett Memorial Scholarship
Elizabeth Sellitto, Alton

Talley Broadcasting Corporation Scholarship
Nathaniel Gnau, Brighton

The Larry D. Underwood Scholarships
Renee Tepen, Meppen

Piasa Charitable Foundation Music Scholarship
Mercadez Whitehead, East Alton

Darrell & Lynn (Varner) Yearwood Scholarship
Dawn Shafer, Bethalto

O’Neil Family Scholarship
Cole Bavery, Edwardsville

Jane K. Bruker Nursing Scholarship
Fall 2012 - Katlyn Dealey, Livingston; Spring 2013 - Brenda Karateew, Edwardville

ConocoPhillips Scholarship
Charles Youchoff Jr., Edwardsville

ConocoPhillips PTEC Minority Scholarship
Jonathan Golley, Godfrey

GED Distinguished Mid Year Scholarship
Adrian Gutierrez, Wood River

GED Distinguished Scholarship
Benjamin Brynildsen, Godfrey

