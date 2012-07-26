GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation have awarded scholarships to deserving students planning to attend Lewis and Clark during the 2012-2013 academic year.

The following is a list of this year’s recipients:

L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship

Kristen Drainer, Eldred; Maleah Grothaus, Shipman; Adam Schmidt, Gillespie

L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship

Heba Freese, Edwardsville; Abigail Hall, Carrollton; Alissa Hoyt, Carrollton; Kellie Phipps, Jerseyville; Henry Slauson, Edwardsville; Mitch Wittman, Dow

L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship

Stephanie Holford, East Alton; Brenda Karateew, Edwardsville; Vincent Kwas, Bethalto; Maria Thurston, Jerseyville

L&C Minority Student Scholarship

Gustavo Alcazar, Alton; Huong Pham, Alton; Luke Ramos, Bethalto

L&C Talent Scholarship

Emily Ford, Bethalto; Jessica Goen, Fieldon; Jacob McAtee, Alton; Taylor Merritt, Jerseyville; Maddie Northway, Godfrey; Nicholas Yates, Grafton

Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women

Jeanette Clark, Edwardsville; Tamera Clendenen, Jerseyville; Samantha Davis, Brighton; Lauren Kerkemeyer, Bethalto; Lisa Scanzoni, Staunton; Elizabeth Sherfy, Bunker Hill; Sarah Staton, East Alton

Madison County Medical Society Alliance Scholarship

Megan Franklin, Bunker Hill

L&C Board of Trustees Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship

Patricia Kimberly Zagar, Dow

International Association of Administrative Professionals

Hannah Sharrow, Jerseyville

The following is a list of this year’s Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation scholarship recipients:

Distinguished Scholars Award

Jordan Bruns, Wood River; Hayley Day, Bethalto; Heather Henderson, Godfrey; Ashley Lacey, East Alton; Erica Lenhardt, Brighton; Trincy Nyswonger, East Alton; Jane Pratt, Wood River; Kelsey Preston, Hamburg; Caroline Robertson, Dow; Katie Veenendall, Jerseyville; Maegan Vinson,

Brighton

Golden Eagle Scholars Award

Brittanny Cox, Shipman; Morgan Cruz, Bethalto; Michaela Friedrickson, Eldred; Haley Goodpasture, Brighton; Jeffrey Harkey, Bethalto; Ethan Klaffer, Rockbridge; Sarah Maag, Brighton; Kyle Ontis, Alton; Abigail Peipert, Carrollton; Jacob Rice, Cottage Hills; Keri Richert, South Roxana; Elizabeth Rodney, Alton; Lisa Rogers, Jerseyville; Morgan Stickler, Moro; Kelsey Taul, Godfrey

Sophomore Distinguished Scholars Award

Laurie Pinsker, Alton

Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship

Jeri Sitze, Bethalto; Christine Tonsor, Jerseyville

The Roberts Motors, Inc. Scholarship

Megan Franklin, Bunker Hill; Kelci Milan, Grafton

Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River Scholarship

Jennifer Evanick, Benld

The Virginia Cramblet, R.N. Memorial For Nursing Students

Samantha Davis, Brighton

Lewis & Clark Alumni Association Scholarship

Jeanette Clark, Edwardsille; Sabrina Linenfelser, Staunton

Postelwait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW

Emily Hausman, Carrollton

Postelwait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW

Jody Crowe, Jerseyville

Judge Phillip J. Kardis Scholarship

Ryan Howland, Godfrey

Mildred L. Thompson Scholarship for Nursing Students

Tiffany Crank, South Roxana

Illinois Health Improvement Association Scholarship

Karissa Snyder, Jerseyville; Christy Jo Tate, Wood River; Jennifer Verdun, Glen Carbon

The J. Thomas Long Family Scholarship for Business Students

Morgan Mull, Bethalto

The Myrtle and Virgil Jacoby Scholarship

Colten Skinner, Jerseyville

Godfrey Women’s Club Scholarship

Mikayla Wilson, Godfrey

Jack Stankoven Math Scholarship

Elizabeth Arnold, East Alton; Ashley Coisman, Edwardsville; Kellie Phipps, Jerseyville

Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women

Michelle Kruckeberg, Edwardsville

The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship

Hattie Plogger, Greenfield; Dawn Sehr, Jerseyville

Robert R. & Verna F. Werts Memorial Scholarship

Amanda Strotheide, Jerseyville

The Edward & Lois Davis Scholarship

Lauren Kerkemeyer, Bethalto

Wanita E. & Wilbur R. L. Trimpe Memorial Scholarship

Drew Emerick, Bethalto; Jonathan Lowrance, Bethalto

Marlene Barach Scholarship for Women

Anastasia Kuhn, Glen Carbon

The Edward Schriefer Memorial Scholarship

Tyler Hunt, Jerseyville

Alton Nurses Club Scholarship in Memory of Vee Smith

Ashley Kuhn, Golden Eagle

Post Baccalaureate Associate Degree Career Scholarship

Teresa Hellmann Spitze, Worden

Occupational therapy Assistant Scholarship

Whitney Joy, Carlinville; Erika Loyet, Collinsville

Charles & Carmen Puckett Memorial Scholarship

Elizabeth Sellitto, Alton

Talley Broadcasting Corporation Scholarship

Nathaniel Gnau, Brighton

The Larry D. Underwood Scholarships

Renee Tepen, Meppen

Piasa Charitable Foundation Music Scholarship

Mercadez Whitehead, East Alton

Darrell & Lynn (Varner) Yearwood Scholarship

Dawn Shafer, Bethalto

O’Neil Family Scholarship

Cole Bavery, Edwardsville

Jane K. Bruker Nursing Scholarship

Fall 2012 - Katlyn Dealey, Livingston; Spring 2013 - Brenda Karateew, Edwardville

ConocoPhillips Scholarship

Charles Youchoff Jr., Edwardsville

ConocoPhillips PTEC Minority Scholarship

Jonathan Golley, Godfrey

GED Distinguished Mid Year Scholarship

Adrian Gutierrez, Wood River

GED Distinguished Scholarship

Benjamin Brynildsen, Godfrey

