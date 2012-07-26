L&C, Foundation Announce Scholarship Recipients for 2012-2013 Academic Year
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation have awarded scholarships to deserving students planning to attend Lewis and Clark during the 2012-2013 academic year.
The following is a list of this year’s recipients:
L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship
Kristen Drainer, Eldred; Maleah Grothaus, Shipman; Adam Schmidt, Gillespie
L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship
Heba Freese, Edwardsville; Abigail Hall, Carrollton; Alissa Hoyt, Carrollton; Kellie Phipps, Jerseyville; Henry Slauson, Edwardsville; Mitch Wittman, Dow
L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship
Stephanie Holford, East Alton; Brenda Karateew, Edwardsville; Vincent Kwas, Bethalto; Maria Thurston, Jerseyville
L&C Minority Student Scholarship
Gustavo Alcazar, Alton; Huong Pham, Alton; Luke Ramos, Bethalto
L&C Talent Scholarship
Emily Ford, Bethalto; Jessica Goen, Fieldon; Jacob McAtee, Alton; Taylor Merritt, Jerseyville; Maddie Northway, Godfrey; Nicholas Yates, Grafton
Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women
Jeanette Clark, Edwardsville; Tamera Clendenen, Jerseyville; Samantha Davis, Brighton; Lauren Kerkemeyer, Bethalto; Lisa Scanzoni, Staunton; Elizabeth Sherfy, Bunker Hill; Sarah Staton, East Alton
Madison County Medical Society Alliance Scholarship
Megan Franklin, Bunker Hill
L&C Board of Trustees Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship
Patricia Kimberly Zagar, Dow
International Association of Administrative Professionals
Hannah Sharrow, Jerseyville
The following is a list of this year’s Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation scholarship recipients:
Distinguished Scholars Award
Jordan Bruns, Wood River; Hayley Day, Bethalto; Heather Henderson, Godfrey; Ashley Lacey, East Alton; Erica Lenhardt, Brighton; Trincy Nyswonger, East Alton; Jane Pratt, Wood River; Kelsey Preston, Hamburg; Caroline Robertson, Dow; Katie Veenendall, Jerseyville; Maegan Vinson,
Brighton
Golden Eagle Scholars Award
Brittanny Cox, Shipman; Morgan Cruz, Bethalto; Michaela Friedrickson, Eldred; Haley Goodpasture, Brighton; Jeffrey Harkey, Bethalto; Ethan Klaffer, Rockbridge; Sarah Maag, Brighton; Kyle Ontis, Alton; Abigail Peipert, Carrollton; Jacob Rice, Cottage Hills; Keri Richert, South Roxana; Elizabeth Rodney, Alton; Lisa Rogers, Jerseyville; Morgan Stickler, Moro; Kelsey Taul, Godfrey
Sophomore Distinguished Scholars Award
Laurie Pinsker, Alton
Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship
Jeri Sitze, Bethalto; Christine Tonsor, Jerseyville
The Roberts Motors, Inc. Scholarship
Megan Franklin, Bunker Hill; Kelci Milan, Grafton
Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River Scholarship
Jennifer Evanick, Benld
The Virginia Cramblet, R.N. Memorial For Nursing Students
Samantha Davis, Brighton
Lewis & Clark Alumni Association Scholarship
Jeanette Clark, Edwardsille; Sabrina Linenfelser, Staunton
Postelwait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW
Emily Hausman, Carrollton
Postelwait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW
Jody Crowe, Jerseyville
Judge Phillip J. Kardis Scholarship
Ryan Howland, Godfrey
Mildred L. Thompson Scholarship for Nursing Students
Tiffany Crank, South Roxana
Illinois Health Improvement Association Scholarship
Karissa Snyder, Jerseyville; Christy Jo Tate, Wood River; Jennifer Verdun, Glen Carbon
The J. Thomas Long Family Scholarship for Business Students
Morgan Mull, Bethalto
The Myrtle and Virgil Jacoby Scholarship
Colten Skinner, Jerseyville
Godfrey Women’s Club Scholarship
Mikayla Wilson, Godfrey
Jack Stankoven Math Scholarship
Elizabeth Arnold, East Alton; Ashley Coisman, Edwardsville; Kellie Phipps, Jerseyville
Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women
Michelle Kruckeberg, Edwardsville
The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship
Hattie Plogger, Greenfield; Dawn Sehr, Jerseyville
Robert R. & Verna F. Werts Memorial Scholarship
Amanda Strotheide, Jerseyville
The Edward & Lois Davis Scholarship
Lauren Kerkemeyer, Bethalto
Wanita E. & Wilbur R. L. Trimpe Memorial Scholarship
Drew Emerick, Bethalto; Jonathan Lowrance, Bethalto
Marlene Barach Scholarship for Women
Anastasia Kuhn, Glen Carbon
The Edward Schriefer Memorial Scholarship
Tyler Hunt, Jerseyville
Alton Nurses Club Scholarship in Memory of Vee Smith
Ashley Kuhn, Golden Eagle
Post Baccalaureate Associate Degree Career Scholarship
Teresa Hellmann Spitze, Worden
Occupational therapy Assistant Scholarship
Whitney Joy, Carlinville; Erika Loyet, Collinsville
Charles & Carmen Puckett Memorial Scholarship
Elizabeth Sellitto, Alton
Talley Broadcasting Corporation Scholarship
Nathaniel Gnau, Brighton
The Larry D. Underwood Scholarships
Renee Tepen, Meppen
Piasa Charitable Foundation Music Scholarship
Mercadez Whitehead, East Alton
Darrell & Lynn (Varner) Yearwood Scholarship
Dawn Shafer, Bethalto
O’Neil Family Scholarship
Cole Bavery, Edwardsville
Jane K. Bruker Nursing Scholarship
Fall 2012 - Katlyn Dealey, Livingston; Spring 2013 - Brenda Karateew, Edwardville
ConocoPhillips Scholarship
Charles Youchoff Jr., Edwardsville
ConocoPhillips PTEC Minority Scholarship
Jonathan Golley, Godfrey
GED Distinguished Mid Year Scholarship
Adrian Gutierrez, Wood River
GED Distinguished Scholarship
Benjamin Brynildsen, Godfrey
