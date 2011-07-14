Listen to the story

Godfrey – Lewis and Clark Community College and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation have awarded scholarships to students planning to attend Lewis and Clark during the 2011-2012 academic year.

The following is a list of this year’s Lewis and Clark Community College scholarship recipients:

L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship

Zachary Chestnut, Bunker Hill; Sarah Hausmann, Kampsville

L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship

Lauren Kerkemeyer, Bethalto; Nicholas Lombardo, Brighton; Jack McKinney, Bethalto; Dylan Stark, Dorsey; Olivia VanWalleghen, Jerseyville; Chad Welsh, Jerseyville

L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship

Stacy Edelen, Brighton; Michelle Kruckeberg, Edwardsville; Hannah Sharrow, Jerseyville

L&C Minority Student Scholarship

Gustavo Alcazar, Alton; Luke Ramos, Bethalto; Thomas Thompson, Alton

L&C Talent Scholarship

Tiffani Bowen, Godfrey; Jessica Goen, Fieldon; Brittny Holt, Alton; Nathan Luck, Bethalto; Taylor Merritt, Jerseyville; Nickolas Yates, Grafton

Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women

Dana Bennett, Brighton; Brittany Brueggeman, Wood River; Samantha Davis, Brighton; Rene Hoots, White Hall; Jamie McGarvey, Bethalto; Sarah Pohlman, Hardin; Sarah Rice, Roxana; Lisa Scanzoni, Staunton

Madison County Medical Society Alliance Scholarship

Brant Whited, Alton

L&C Board of Trustees Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship

Chase Travers, Jerseyville

International Association of Administrative Professionals

Sarah Pohlman, Hardin

The following are the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation scholarship recipients:

Distinguished Scholars Award (students graduating in the top 10 percent of their class)

Kathryn Blotna, Jerseyville; Kristen Bowman, Medora; Kelsey Busler, Godfrey; Cameron Costanzo, East Alton; Kara Hecker, Jerseyville; Debra Kraner, Staunton; Diane Lahey, Medora; Kayci Legate, Elsah; John Stimac, East Alton

The Golden Eagle Scholarship (students graduating in the top 11-20 percent of their class)

Jacob Baalman, Hardin; Nick Dorsey, Bethalto; Colby Hall, Wood River, Stephanie Holford, East Alton; Ryan Howland, Godfrey; Danielle McNear, Alton; Bridget Meszaros, East Alton; Michael Paisley, Alton; Alyssa Plummer, Greenfield; Kristi Scott, Fieldon; Brittany Smith, East Alton; Christine Tonsor, Jerseyville; Kaitlin Vogel, Golden Eagle; Adam Watts, Brighton; Nicholas Zankl II, Godfrey

Sophomore Distinguished

Laurie Pinsker, Alton

The Roberts Motors, Inc. Scholarship

Samantha Davis, Brighton; Jennifer Evanick, Benld

Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship

Rachel Sullivan, Edwardsville

Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River Scholarship

Jennifer Pyles, Carrollton

The Virginia Cramblet, R.N. Memorial for Nursing Students

Jamie McGarvey, Bethalto

Lewis and Clark Alumni Association

Sabrina Linenfelser, Staunton; Molly McManis, Alton

Postelwait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW

Alyssa Courtoise, Bethalto; Tiffany Buckner, Alton

Judge Phillip J. Kardis Scholarship

George Moore, Godfrey

The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship

Molly McManis, Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

Mildred L. Thompson Scholarship for Nursing Students

Erinn Hileman, Grafton

Illinois Health Improvement Association Scholarship

Shawn Avery, Alton; Katlyn Dealey, Livingston; Chelsea Scanzoni, Staunton; Brant Whited, Alton; Michael Wynn, Alton

The Myrtle and Virgil Jacoby Scholarship

Colten Skinner, Jerseyville

Godfrey Women’s Club

Sara Geisen, Godfrey

Jack Stankoven Scholarship

Emily Cook, Bethalto; Krista Kramer, Bethalto; Ashley Welch, Brighton

Jack and Irene Reed Memorial for Visually Impaired

Howard Weeden, Alton

Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women

Lisa Scanzoni, Staunton

Alton Godfrey Lions Club

Denise Mateyka, Edwardsville

Robert R. & Verna F. Werts Memorial Scholarship

Karissa Snyder, Jerseyville

Edward & Lois Davis Scholarship

Sherry Heitzman, Dow

Wanita E. & Wilbur R. L. Trimpe Memorial Scholarship

Taylor Lish, Bethalto

Marlene Barach Scholarship for Women

Lisa Sidwell, Wood River

Alton Nurses Club Scholarship in Memory of Vee Smith

Molly McManis, Alton

Post Baccalaureate

Whitney Joy, Carlinville

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Michele Doerr, Bunker Hill

Larry D. Underwood

Lindsey Rose, Golden Eagle

Piasa Charitable Foundation Scholarship

William Levi, Brighton

Darrell & Lynn (Varner) Yearwood Scholarship

Dana Bennett, Brighton

O’Neil Family Scholarship

Laura Carpenter, Wood River

Charles & Carmen Puckett Memorial Scholarship

Lisa Scanzoni, Staunton

Talley Broadcasting Corporation Scholarship

Valerie Buckley, Moro

Brookfield Renewable Power Scholarship

Patrick Miller, Edwardsville

GED Distinguished Scholarship-December 2010

Michelle Henline, Bethalto

GED Distinguished Scholarship-May 2011

Johannes Bester, Edwardsville

More like this: