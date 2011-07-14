L&C, Foundation Announce Scholarship Recipients for 2011-2012 Academic Year
Godfrey – Lewis and Clark Community College and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation have awarded scholarships to students planning to attend Lewis and Clark during the 2011-2012 academic year.
The following is a list of this year’s Lewis and Clark Community College scholarship recipients:
L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship
Zachary Chestnut, Bunker Hill; Sarah Hausmann, Kampsville
L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship
Lauren Kerkemeyer, Bethalto; Nicholas Lombardo, Brighton; Jack McKinney, Bethalto; Dylan Stark, Dorsey; Olivia VanWalleghen, Jerseyville; Chad Welsh, Jerseyville
L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship
Stacy Edelen, Brighton; Michelle Kruckeberg, Edwardsville; Hannah Sharrow, Jerseyville
L&C Minority Student Scholarship
Gustavo Alcazar, Alton; Luke Ramos, Bethalto; Thomas Thompson, Alton
L&C Talent Scholarship
Tiffani Bowen, Godfrey; Jessica Goen, Fieldon; Brittny Holt, Alton; Nathan Luck, Bethalto; Taylor Merritt, Jerseyville; Nickolas Yates, Grafton
Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women
Dana Bennett, Brighton; Brittany Brueggeman, Wood River; Samantha Davis, Brighton; Rene Hoots, White Hall; Jamie McGarvey, Bethalto; Sarah Pohlman, Hardin; Sarah Rice, Roxana; Lisa Scanzoni, Staunton
Madison County Medical Society Alliance Scholarship
Brant Whited, Alton
L&C Board of Trustees Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship
Chase Travers, Jerseyville
International Association of Administrative Professionals
Sarah Pohlman, Hardin
The following are the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation scholarship recipients:
Distinguished Scholars Award (students graduating in the top 10 percent of their class)
Kathryn Blotna, Jerseyville; Kristen Bowman, Medora; Kelsey Busler, Godfrey; Cameron Costanzo, East Alton; Kara Hecker, Jerseyville; Debra Kraner, Staunton; Diane Lahey, Medora; Kayci Legate, Elsah; John Stimac, East Alton
The Golden Eagle Scholarship (students graduating in the top 11-20 percent of their class)
Jacob Baalman, Hardin; Nick Dorsey, Bethalto; Colby Hall, Wood River, Stephanie Holford, East Alton; Ryan Howland, Godfrey; Danielle McNear, Alton; Bridget Meszaros, East Alton; Michael Paisley, Alton; Alyssa Plummer, Greenfield; Kristi Scott, Fieldon; Brittany Smith, East Alton; Christine Tonsor, Jerseyville; Kaitlin Vogel, Golden Eagle; Adam Watts, Brighton; Nicholas Zankl II, Godfrey
Sophomore Distinguished
Laurie Pinsker, Alton
The Roberts Motors, Inc. Scholarship
Samantha Davis, Brighton; Jennifer Evanick, Benld
Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship
Rachel Sullivan, Edwardsville
Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River Scholarship
Jennifer Pyles, Carrollton
The Virginia Cramblet, R.N. Memorial for Nursing Students
Jamie McGarvey, Bethalto
Lewis and Clark Alumni Association
Sabrina Linenfelser, Staunton; Molly McManis, Alton
Postelwait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW
Alyssa Courtoise, Bethalto; Tiffany Buckner, Alton
Judge Phillip J. Kardis Scholarship
George Moore, Godfrey
The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship
Molly McManis, Alton
Mildred L. Thompson Scholarship for Nursing Students
Erinn Hileman, Grafton
Illinois Health Improvement Association Scholarship
Shawn Avery, Alton; Katlyn Dealey, Livingston; Chelsea Scanzoni, Staunton; Brant Whited, Alton; Michael Wynn, Alton
The Myrtle and Virgil Jacoby Scholarship
Colten Skinner, Jerseyville
Godfrey Women’s Club
Sara Geisen, Godfrey
Jack Stankoven Scholarship
Emily Cook, Bethalto; Krista Kramer, Bethalto; Ashley Welch, Brighton
Jack and Irene Reed Memorial for Visually Impaired
Howard Weeden, Alton
Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women
Lisa Scanzoni, Staunton
Alton Godfrey Lions Club
Denise Mateyka, Edwardsville
Robert R. & Verna F. Werts Memorial Scholarship
Karissa Snyder, Jerseyville
Edward & Lois Davis Scholarship
Sherry Heitzman, Dow
Wanita E. & Wilbur R. L. Trimpe Memorial Scholarship
Taylor Lish, Bethalto
Marlene Barach Scholarship for Women
Lisa Sidwell, Wood River
Alton Nurses Club Scholarship in Memory of Vee Smith
Molly McManis, Alton
Post Baccalaureate
Whitney Joy, Carlinville
Occupational Therapy Assistant
Michele Doerr, Bunker Hill
Larry D. Underwood
Lindsey Rose, Golden Eagle
Piasa Charitable Foundation Scholarship
William Levi, Brighton
Darrell & Lynn (Varner) Yearwood Scholarship
Dana Bennett, Brighton
O’Neil Family Scholarship
Laura Carpenter, Wood River
Charles & Carmen Puckett Memorial Scholarship
Lisa Scanzoni, Staunton
Talley Broadcasting Corporation Scholarship
Valerie Buckley, Moro
Brookfield Renewable Power Scholarship
Patrick Miller, Edwardsville
GED Distinguished Scholarship-December 2010
Michelle Henline, Bethalto
GED Distinguished Scholarship-May 2011
Johannes Bester, Edwardsville
