Godfrey – Lewis and Clark Community College and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation have awarded scholarships to students planning to attend Lewis and Clark during the 2011-2012 academic year.

The following is a list of this year’s Lewis and Clark Community College scholarship recipients:

L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship
Zachary Chestnut, Bunker Hill; Sarah Hausmann, Kampsville

L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship
Lauren Kerkemeyer, Bethalto; Nicholas Lombardo, Brighton; Jack McKinney, Bethalto; Dylan Stark, Dorsey; Olivia VanWalleghen, Jerseyville; Chad Welsh, Jerseyville

L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship
Stacy Edelen, Brighton; Michelle Kruckeberg, Edwardsville; Hannah Sharrow, Jerseyville

L&C Minority Student Scholarship
Gustavo Alcazar, Alton; Luke Ramos, Bethalto; Thomas Thompson, Alton

L&C Talent Scholarship
Tiffani Bowen, Godfrey; Jessica Goen, Fieldon; Brittny Holt, Alton; Nathan Luck, Bethalto; Taylor Merritt, Jerseyville; Nickolas Yates, Grafton

Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women
Dana Bennett, Brighton; Brittany Brueggeman, Wood River; Samantha Davis, Brighton; Rene Hoots, White Hall; Jamie McGarvey, Bethalto; Sarah Pohlman, Hardin; Sarah Rice, Roxana; Lisa Scanzoni, Staunton

Madison County Medical Society Alliance Scholarship
Brant Whited, Alton

L&C Board of Trustees Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship
Chase Travers, Jerseyville

International Association of Administrative Professionals
Sarah Pohlman, Hardin

The following are the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation scholarship recipients:

Distinguished Scholars Award (students graduating in the top 10 percent of their class)
Kathryn Blotna, Jerseyville; Kristen Bowman, Medora; Kelsey Busler, Godfrey; Cameron Costanzo, East Alton; Kara Hecker, Jerseyville; Debra Kraner, Staunton; Diane Lahey, Medora; Kayci Legate, Elsah; John Stimac, East Alton

The Golden Eagle Scholarship (students graduating in the top 11-20 percent of their class)
Jacob Baalman, Hardin; Nick Dorsey, Bethalto; Colby Hall, Wood River, Stephanie Holford, East Alton; Ryan Howland, Godfrey; Danielle McNear, Alton; Bridget Meszaros, East Alton; Michael Paisley, Alton; Alyssa Plummer, Greenfield; Kristi Scott, Fieldon; Brittany Smith, East Alton; Christine Tonsor, Jerseyville; Kaitlin Vogel, Golden Eagle; Adam Watts, Brighton; Nicholas Zankl II, Godfrey

Sophomore Distinguished
Laurie Pinsker, Alton

The Roberts Motors, Inc. Scholarship
Samantha Davis, Brighton; Jennifer Evanick, Benld

Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship
Rachel Sullivan, Edwardsville

Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River Scholarship
Jennifer Pyles, Carrollton

The Virginia Cramblet, R.N. Memorial for Nursing Students
Jamie McGarvey, Bethalto

Lewis and Clark Alumni Association
Sabrina Linenfelser, Staunton; Molly McManis, Alton

Postelwait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW
Alyssa Courtoise, Bethalto; Tiffany Buckner, Alton

Judge Phillip J. Kardis Scholarship
George Moore, Godfrey

The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship
Molly McManis, Alton

Mildred L. Thompson Scholarship for Nursing Students
Erinn Hileman, Grafton

Illinois Health Improvement Association Scholarship
Shawn Avery, Alton; Katlyn Dealey, Livingston; Chelsea Scanzoni, Staunton; Brant Whited, Alton; Michael Wynn, Alton

The Myrtle and Virgil Jacoby Scholarship
Colten Skinner, Jerseyville

Godfrey Women’s Club
Sara Geisen, Godfrey

Jack Stankoven Scholarship
Emily Cook, Bethalto; Krista Kramer, Bethalto; Ashley Welch, Brighton

Jack and Irene Reed Memorial for Visually Impaired
Howard Weeden, Alton

Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women
Lisa Scanzoni, Staunton

Alton Godfrey Lions Club
Denise Mateyka, Edwardsville

Robert R. & Verna F. Werts Memorial Scholarship
Karissa Snyder, Jerseyville

Edward & Lois Davis Scholarship
Sherry Heitzman, Dow

Wanita E. & Wilbur R. L. Trimpe Memorial Scholarship
Taylor Lish, Bethalto

Marlene Barach Scholarship for Women
Lisa Sidwell, Wood River

Alton Nurses Club Scholarship in Memory of Vee Smith
Molly McManis, Alton

Post Baccalaureate
Whitney Joy, Carlinville

Occupational Therapy Assistant
Michele Doerr, Bunker Hill

Larry D. Underwood
Lindsey Rose, Golden Eagle

Piasa Charitable Foundation Scholarship
William Levi, Brighton

Darrell & Lynn (Varner) Yearwood Scholarship
Dana Bennett, Brighton

O’Neil Family Scholarship
Laura Carpenter, Wood River

Charles & Carmen Puckett Memorial Scholarship
Lisa Scanzoni, Staunton

Talley Broadcasting Corporation Scholarship
Valerie Buckley, Moro

Brookfield Renewable Power Scholarship
Patrick Miller, Edwardsville

GED Distinguished Scholarship-December 2010
Michelle Henline, Bethalto

GED Distinguished Scholarship-May 2011
Johannes Bester, Edwardsville

