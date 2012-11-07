L&C Faculty Art Exhibit Opens Nov. 8 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Faculty Art Exhibit will open in Reid Memorial Library at noon on Thursday, Nov. 8 with a reception, which is free and open to the public.

Paintings, photographs, drawings, ceramics, sculpture and graphic design works will be on display in the exhibit, which runs through Dec. 13. The exhibit will be open during library hours Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Participating artists are faculty members who exhibit their work in galleries locally, regionally or nationally, and include Joe McFarlane, Steve Campbell, Chris Brennan, Jason Bly, Sharon Bly, Jessica Forys-Cameron, Craig Hoffmann, Bo Kim and Jeff Vaughn.

“The ability of each and every member of our art faculty is astonishing,” said Ann Davidson, Assistant Professor of Art at L&C. “Their hard work; their discipline to continue working in the studio in addition to juggling everyday life distinguishes them. They are superb role models for students developing their potential, and, they create amazing art.”

For more information, please contact the Art Department at (618) 468-4657 or adavidso@lc.edu