GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department has a variety of upcoming concerts in December, including a sing-along, holiday Brown Bag Salon and other seasonal concerts.

Switchback, a concert featuring American roots music blended with Celtic soul, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormick will play a combination of popular music, Celtic songs and Christmas carols during the concert. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Please call 1-800-613-3163 for reservations.

The college’s third annual “Sing-Along Messiah” will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. Guests are encouraged to bring a score, or borrow one at the door as L&C ushers in the holiday season by singing the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah.” All singers are welcome to attend and admission is free.

Article continues after sponsor message

At noon on Wednesday, Dec. 5, a Brown Bag Salon entitled “Holiday Happening” will feature Limited Edition in the Ringhausen Music Building. As with all Brown Bag Salons, the event is free and open to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.

The Board of Trustees’ and President’s Holiday Concert will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11 in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, located inside the Hatheway Cultural Center. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.



The Alton Symphony Orchestra will perform “Not Your Father’s Nutcracker!” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. Attendees will swing in the holidays with Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker,” followed by other holiday favorites. Single ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and teens, while children under 12 are free. Alton High School students and L&C students, faculty and staff get in free with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or through the Alton Symphony Orchestra secure website at www.altonsymphony.org.

For the complete fall 2012 L&C Music Calendar or for more information, visit www.lc.edu/music or call the Music Department office at (618) 468-4731.

More like this: