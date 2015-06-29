GODFREY – L&C Fine Arts Program Coordinator Chris Brennan’s paintings are being presented in an art showcase featuring various artists from the Midwest.

Brennan’s portion of the show, entitled “Urban Myths: The Art of Christopher Brennan,” is on display through Aug. 2 at the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mount Vernon, Illinois. The oil paintings featured in this show have given a new look to city landscapes, factories and farms.

“Everyone reads the content of art through their own lens, their own experiences, so I feel that it is really up to the viewers to decipher my work in their own personal ways,” Brennan said.

Admission to the main gallery is free. The exhibit is closed on Mondays and national holidays.

The full show, “Representing Labor: The Collections of Barbara and Bruce Feldacker and the St. Louis Mercantile Library,” has paired art from Brennan and John Dilnot as complementary exhibits. Paintings, drawings and sculptures by various artists will be featured as well, including art by Thomas Hart Benton and Grant Wood.

Brennan has been exhibiting his art throughout the Midwest since the 1980s. His art is also in some private, institutional and corporate collections. This is not the first time his work has been featured in an exhibit at Cedarhurst.

“Edward Hopper is one of many influences in my work, particularly the kind of urban isolation he commonly represented,” Brennan said. “My mother was also a painter, and a huge Hopper fan, and it was after her death that I really became interested in Hopper and began to explore the urban landscape as a way to contemplate the loss of my mother.”

Cedarhurst Center for the Arts features a permanent art display and the Kuenz Sculpture Park. For more information on the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts and “Representing Labor” art show, visit www.cedarhurst.org.

