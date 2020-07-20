



GODFREY – Back by popular demand, Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a two-semester, online Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree option in Paralegal for Fall 2020.

Students who qualify through L&C’s 30 and Out option and start classes this August could earn their AAS degree entirely online as early as May 2021.

Thirty and Out is designed for students who have already completed an associate degree or bachelor’s degree in any subject area from an accredited college or university. While the Paralegal AAS program typically takes three semesters to complete, this new fast-track option allows full-time students to complete the program requirements in just two semesters.

Courses are offered in 8-week, 12-week and 16-week formats throughout the year.

Paralegal Program Coordinator and Professor Becky Gockel said local firms are now using a mix of in-office and remote staffing options to serve their clients, which is furthering a high demand for paralegals in this region.

“I’ve been communicating regularly with several local attorneys since COVID-19, and they continue to look to our program for talented paralegals as their caseloads continue to increase and the legal landscape continues to change,” Gockel said. “I was pleased with our program’s high placement rate for students and recent graduates this summer. I’m optimistic that the hiring trend will continue to increase and plan to keep finding creative options for our students.”

Full time students may qualify for financial aid. Tuition information can be found at www.lc.edu/Tuition_and_Fees.

Students who do not qualify for 30 and Out can still earn their AAS degree in Paralegal.

For more information, contact Gockel at (618) 468-4538 or bgockel@lc.edu.

To learn about degrees offered through L&C’s 30 and Out program option, contact Academic Advisor Ann Wilson at (618) 468-5255 or anrwilson@lc.edu.

More information on College for Busy Adults can be found at www.lc.edu/College_for_Busy_Adults/.

