GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Concert Choir will host the fourth in its sing-along series this holiday season with “Sing-Along Messiah” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

All singers are welcome and admission is free. Bring a score or borrow one at the door and usher in the holiday season singing the Christmas portion of Handel's “Messiah.”

The choral selections will include “And The Glory of the Lord,” “O Thou that Tellest,” “For unto Us a Child is Born,” “Glory to God, His Yoke is Easy” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

The Concert Choir will be joined by soloists, and the accompaniment will be a string ensemble led by Deborah Haferkamp and pianist Teresa Crane.

“There is no better way to welcome the holidays than by singing the Messiah,” said L&C Choral Director Susan Parton Stanard. “At some point in time, most singers get to sing ‘The Messiah.’ We want all singers to have the opportunity to sing it again this holiday season.”

For additional information, call Susan Parton Stanard, director of Choral Ensembles and Vocal Studies, at (618) 468-4732.

