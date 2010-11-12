Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Concert Choir will host the first in its "Sing-Along" series this holiday season with "Sing-Along Messiah.”



Bring your score or borrow one at the door and usher in the holiday season singing the Christmas portion of Handel's “Messiah.” Choral selections will include “And the Glory of the Lord,” “O Thou that Tellest,” “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” “Glory to God,” “His Yoke is Easy,” and “Hallelujah Chorus.”

The choral voices will be joined by soloists including soprano Jamie Mills, tenor Chris Eubank, and alto Susan Parton Stanard. Accompaniment will be a string ensemble led by Deborah Haferkamp and pianist Teresa Crane.



The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2010 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. All singers are welcome and admission is free.



For additional information, call Susan Parton Stanard, director of Choral Ensembles and Vocal Studies, at (618) 468-4732.

