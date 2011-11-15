Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Concert Choir will host its second annual “Sing-Along Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in the Hatheway Cultural Center.

Bring your score, or borrow one at the door as we usher in the holiday season singing the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah.”

The “Sing-Along” series began in 2010 when more than 300 people lifted their voices to Handel’s oratorio masterpiece.

“It was standing room only in the Chapel last year,” said Director of Choral Ensembles and Vocal Studies Susan Parton Stanard. “The Chapel is closed for repairs this year, but we are able to hold the concert in our newly refurbished Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in the Hatheway Cultural Center.”

Choral selections include “And the Glory of the Lord,” “O Thou That Tellest,” “For unto Us a Child is Born,” “Glory to God,” “His Yoke is Easy,” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Choral voices will be joined by soloist sopranos Peggy Eggers, Sydney Maples and Jamie Mills.

Additional soloists will be announced at a later date. The choir will also be accompanied by a string ensemble led by Deborah Haferkamp and pianist Teresa Crane.

All singers are welcome to attend and admission is free.

For additional information, contact Susan Parton Stanard at spstanard@lc.edu or (618) 468-4732.

