GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education program is offering three unique baking courses during the Fall 2023 semester.

Carla Soll, who will instruct all three courses, is a professional mobile baker and cake decorating instructor, team building activities instructor and the proud owner of Anointed Cake Creations, LLC. She’s a graduate from Forest Park Community College’s Culinary Arts program with a concentration in Baking and Pastry Arts.

“Hey sweet friends,” Soll said. “I’m a cake artist who loves to bake, but I’m anointed to teach. Now all I need is you! Come unleash your creativitiy and join me for this series of exciting hands on decorating classes. While you learn to decorate your sweet creations, the fun and laughter had by all is the icing on the cake!”

"Gobbley Good" Thanksgiving Themed Cupcakes

Just in time for the holidays, come learn how to decorate cupcakes with a Thanksgiving-inspired theme! Designs include: a turkey, a pumpkin, apple pie and sweet potato pie. Share with your family and watch the cupcakes be gobbled down with delight! All supplies provided.

(CEAC-129-60)

Wednesday, November 8, 6-8:30 p.m.

$25

Instructor: Carla Soll

Godfrey Campus, Hatheway 131

Edible Christmas Royal Icing Cake Toppers

Get into the holiday spirit! Join us for this fun, hands-on Royal Icing project. Using one piping tip and a simple two-ingredient recipe, we will create Santa Boots and a pair of Christmas Baby Booties (socks), which can be used as a set of edible cake toppers or party table centerpieces. All supplies provided.

(CEAC-127-60)

Tuesday, December 5, 6-8:30 p.m.

$25

Instructor: Carla Soll

Godfrey Campus, Hatheway 131

Baby, It’s Cold Outside! 3D Winter Pompom Hat Themed Cake

Cakes are baked and ready for you to decorate! Come learn a variety of buttercream piping techniques to create this popular winter accessory. A winter knit-style pompom beanie hat all made from cake! Everyone will take home a finished cake. All supplies provided.

(CEAC-128-60)

Tuesday, January 16, 6-9 p.m.

$30

Instructor: Carla Soll

Godfrey Campus, Hatheway 131

The classes Simplifying Medicare, Practical Defense, and Simplifying Social Security are also being offered through L&C’s Community Education program. You can find out more about them through the link below.

For more information on Community Education and their classes, visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/non-credit-education/community-education-classes.html.

