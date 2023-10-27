GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College celebrated the annual Art Faculty Exhibition with an opening reception, Friday, Oct. 20, in the Hatheway Gallery on the Godfrey Campus.

The exhibition runs until Nov. 18, with gallery hours from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday.

This ongoing event showcases the artwork of the art faculty at L&C, who are unique because they not only teach – they are also working artists who actively create and show their work in galleries across the country. This year’s exhibition features eight faculty members and their work.

“Art exhibitions are a wonderful community outreach event,” said Fine Arts Program Coordinator and Gallery Director Angela Hung. “We welcome the entire community to join us in celebrating the talents and mission of the Art Department.”

This year’s artists include Hung, Graphic Design and Web Development Coordinator Louise Jett and Jordan Walker, Jessica Forys-Cameron, Diana Yost, Eric Shultis, Elizabeth Sheck-Lambert, and Sage Mend.

For more information on the show, including artist biographies, visit https://www.lc.edu/community-visitors/campus-attractions/art-exhibitions/art-faculty-exhibition.html.

To learn more about L&C’s Fine Arts program, visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/transfer-degrees/art.html. To learn more about Graphic Design, visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/degrees-certificates/graphic-design.html. To learn more about Web Design and Development, visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/degrees-certificates/web-design.html.

