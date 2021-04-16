GODFREY – National Volunteer Week kicks off Monday, April 19, and L&C Student Activities is celebrating by hosting a personal and home hygiene products giveaway for LC Cares.

“LC Cares is an annual Student Activities event in which students spend a week lending a hand at community organizations throughout the Riverbend,” said L&C Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings. “This year, due to COVID restrictions, we focused our energy on organizing a donation drive to support the new SGA Hygiene Closet and coordinating a drive-thru giveaway event to coincide with National Volunteer Week.”

L&C students in need of such items are invited to choose a pickup date and time slot – either 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021, or 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 20 – via an RSVP form in their email or at www.lc.edu/SGA/hygiene-closet. RSVPs are required at least one hour before pickup starts each day, and an lc.edu email address is required.

Students should arrive for pickup at the circle outside Fobes Hall on the college’s Godfrey Campus during their designated time, and remain inside their vehicle. Student volunteers will deliver the items curbside. Masks are required for all.

Any surplus of products will be donated to local charitable organizations after the event to benefit the greater community.

There’s still time to donate!

Article continues after sponsor message

A Facebook fundraiser supporting the hygiene drive and giveaway event is just over halfway to its goal of $500. The closet will also accept cash donations ongoing through checks payable to Lewis and Clark Community College with “hygiene closet” written in the memo. Links and more information are available at www.lc.edu/SGA/hygiene-closet.

Item donations can be delivered to Campus Security, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL, 62035, or donors can buy items directly from Amazon and have them sent to the college via the SGA Hygiene Closet’s Amazon Wish list at www.lc.edu/SGA/hygiene-closet. Amazon Smile users can increase the impact of their donation for no charge, simply by adding the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation as their charity of choice when making their purchase on Amazon.

This spring’s hygiene item drive served as the kickoff for the SGA Hygiene Closet, which will provide free common hygiene products to students who need them throughout the year. The closet is currently located on the college’s Godfrey Campus and is in need of donations ongoing to continue to serve students beyond LC Cares Week.

“We noticed a need among our students last semester, and wanted to do something to help,” said Student Activities President Jenna Shelton. “This event and the SGA Hygiene Closet will go a long way toward improving the quality of life for many L&C students.”

Ongoing, the closet will follow the same model as the Trailblazer Snack Pantry at Lewis and Clark, which provides snacks for hungry students. Students will check in using their student IDs to collect items that include, but are not limited to, menstrual products, hair products, soap, deodorant, detergent, toothbrushes, toothpaste and toilet paper.

For more information, please contact Jenna Shelton at jshelton@lc.edu, Vice President of Student Affairs Sean Hill at shill@lc.edu, or Student Government Association President Marenike Moyegun at mmoyegun@lc.edu.

More like this: