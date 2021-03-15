GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College students are driving home a need for personal and home hygiene donations, and leading an effort to make a big impact for those in need on campus.

The L&C Student Government Association has launched a new project, the SGA Hygiene Closet, which will provide free common hygiene products to students who need them throughout the year. The closet is currently located on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

“We noticed this need among our students last semester,” said Student Activities President Jenna Shelton. “We are currently partnering with student clubs and college employees to collect item donations. We’d also like to partner with local businesses that have an interest in helping our students.”

The closet will follow the same model as the Trailblazer Snack Pantry at Lewis and Clark, which provides snacks for hungry students. Students will check in using their student IDs to collect items that include, but are not limited to, menstrual products, hair products, soap, deodorant, detergent, toothbrushes, toothpaste and toilet paper.

Due to COVID, L&C Student Activities is focusing this year’s LC Cares efforts, which usually involve students volunteering at community organizations, on organizing a donation drive to support the SGA Hygiene Closet and a hygiene item giveaway event to culminate during National Volunteer Week, April 19-23.

“Student Activities is excited to be a part of this donation drive in support of the SGA Hygiene Closet,” said L&C Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings. “This effort will go a long way in supporting our students’ needs, especially during this time when more are struggling due to the pandemic.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the cause can drop off products, which must be sealed in their original packaging and not beyond their expiration date, at the Campus Security Building at the corner of Godfrey Road and Elm Street in Godfrey now through April 17.

Those interested in supporting the effort may also purchase items from the closet’s Amazon Wish List at www.lc.edu/SGA/hygiene-closet. Purchases can be sent directly to the closet, c/o Jenna Shelton/Student Activities, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035.

Amazon Smile users can increase the impact of their donation for no charge, simply by adding the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation as their charity of choice when making their purchase.

The closet will also accept cash donations through checks payable to Lewis and Clark Community College with “hygiene closet” written in the memo. Those can be sent to Shelton at the same address. Interested donors can also donate through PayPal or the L&C Hygiene Drive Facebook Fundraiser, both of which can be found at www.lc.edu/SGA/hygiene-closet.

Donations will help stock the closet for regular student use, as well as provide items for this spring’s giveaway event.

“We plan to make a few hundred bags of donations to distribute to students during LC Cares Week,” she said. “The annual event helps students connect with community organizations and encourages personal growth and empowerment through community service. This year, they’re getting the chance to support their peers in a much needed way.”

Any leftover bags from the drive that are not added to the SGA Hygiene Closet will be donated to local charitable organizations.

For more information, please contact Jenna Shelton at jshelton@lc.edu, Vice President of Student Affairs Sean Hill at shill@lc.edu, or Student Government Association President Marenike Moyegun at mmoyegun@lc.edu.

