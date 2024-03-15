GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Career Services is getting students prepared for the job market with a Career Readiness Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, in Trimpe 141.

This event, which is designed to arm students with the universal skills future employers are looking for, is open to current L&C students, whether they’re freshmen or getting ready to graduate this spring.

“I know our faculty work hard to ensure our students receive the education and training required to prepare for and enter the workplace,” said Career, Transfer and Transition Services Manager Alice Bunjan. “This event will focus on career readiness competencies outlined by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).”

Six stations will be offered in the areas of professional presentation and communication skills, utilizing online professional applications and software like Handshake and L&C’s Career Coach, resume and application tips, social media profile reviews, the LC Career Closet (free professional attire), and a professional photo booth, courtesy of L&C Marketing & Public Relations.

Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society will host a table focusing on students’ online presence, including what a prospective employer might find online. PTK members will help students evaluate their social media presence and be mindful of what they post and share.

Students have received an invitation in their lc.edu email account to sign up for their chosen stations ahead of the event, to avoid wait times. Each station will take around 10 minutes. Event attendees are encouraged to bring a draft of their current resume, if applicable.

For those needing more time at a station, or for students interested in taking part in a mock interview, an LC Career Specialist will be on hand to schedule future appointments.

"It is never too early to plan for your path beyond college," President Ken Trzaska said. "Lewis and Clark offers a wide variety of free career services for students to take advantage of from the time they step onto campus through graduation day.”

This event will prepare students for the college’s upcoming Job Fair as well. It will take place from 9 a.m. – noon, April 3, in The Commons. Unlike Career Readiness Day, the LC Job Fair will be open to the larger public.

For more information on LC Career Services, please visit https://www.lc.edu/student-services/career-services/index.html.

