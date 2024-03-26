GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will connect students, graduates and community members with employers from throughout the region during its annual Job Fair, April 3, 2024.

The fair is open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in The Commons on the Godfrey Campus.

This event is free for employers and job seekers and typically draws more than 350 attendees annually.

Career, Transfer and Transition Services Manager Alice Bunjan said Career Services looks forward to connecting employers with job seekers on campus.

“LC Career Services has made a strong effort this year to help prepare students for the upcoming Job Fair in resume composition, interviewing skills, online professional networking and career readiness competencies,” Bunjan said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Career Resources Specialist Terri DeWerff said 29 employers have registered for the fair, with more expected to be added.

“The goal is to provide an event for employers and job seekers to connect, assisting employers with their hiring needs while helping job seekers achieve their career goals,” DeWerff said.

DeWerff said networking is all about connections. Meeting potential employers builds the job seeker’s network, provides an opportunity to utilize communication skills, and builds confidence. She added that making a good impression with a professional resume and an effective elevator pitch causes the prospective employer to take notice.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring copies of their resumes.

Questions? Contact Alice Bunjan at (618) 468-2730 or abunjan@lc.edu for more information.

Visit https://www.lc.edu/student-services/career-services/ to learn more about L&C Career Services.

More like this: