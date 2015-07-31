ST. LOUIS -Lewis and Clark Community College Fine Arts student Nicole Arnold, 26, of Edwardsville, is participating in a 10-day intensive "Woodcut Boot Camp" where she is designing, woodcutting and printing her own art.

She is studying with printmaker Tom Huck (photo at left) at his press studio, Evil Prints, in St. Louis, Missouri. Arnold is completing her studies at Lewis and Clark this fall and plans to transfer to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to complete her bachelor's degree in Fine Arts.

"It has been an amazing and intense experience. I've learned a lot from Tom, who is one of the best and most well-known printmakers in the nation," Arnold said.

Arnold met Huck when he visited Lewis and Clark to lecture about his artwork as part of the college's Visiting Artists Lecture Series, sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. The free lectures, which are open to the public, provide significant insight into the working lives of artists. The series will continue this fall. For more information, call (618) 468-4669.

