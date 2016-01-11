GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting its annual Art Faculty Exhibition from Jan. 19-Feb. 20, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Art Gallery.

The show will feature 13 artists who teach in Lewis and Clark’s Art Department, including Art Coordinator Chris Brennan, Associate Professor Joe McFarlane, Associate Professor Jeff Vaughn, and faculty members Sharon and Jason Bly, Ryan Horvath, Pam Elie, Jessica Forys-Cameron, Craig Hoffmann, Angela Hung, Monica Meyer and Diana Yost. Professor and Computer Graphics Coordinator Steve Campbell also will have pieces in the exhibit.

The exhibit, which will include everything from drawing and painting to ceramics, sculpture and mixed media, is free and open to the public during gallery hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“We look forward to the opening of the Faculty Art Exhibit on Jan. 19 in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. Hosting the exhibit in this venue makes it easily accessible to our entire college community,” Brennan said. “This is an excellent opportunity for students and the general public to get a glimpse of the artwork created by our Art Department's highly skilled and dedicated instructors.”

An opening reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22, in the Hatheway Gallery.

For more information, contact Brennan at (618) 468-4669 or cbrennan@lc.edu.

