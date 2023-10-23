



GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education department is hosting a Global Diversity Discussion Panel, Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville (Building N4, room 110).

The panel will feature local community members, college professors, and international students. Community members and college students are invited to join.

Guests include Olga Bezhanova, Phd; Darwin Jose Gutierrez; Hannah Vlasova.

Olga Bezhanova, PhD

Bezhanova is originally from Ukraine. She is a professor of Spanish Literature and chair of the Deptartment of Foreign Languages and Literature at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She has published three award-winning books and over 40 articles on contemporary Hispanic literature. In 2019, Bezhanova was awarded the Panteleimon Kulish Medal by the Literature, Art and Communications Academy of Ukraine for a significant contribution to the promotion of Ukrainian literature in the U.S. and Hispanic countries.

Darwin Jose Gutierrez

Gutierrez is originally from Nicaragua. He is a highly enthusiastic and passionate instructor who likes to see positivity reflected in his students. Gutierrez holds a Bachelor of Arts in Teaching English as a Foreign Language and is currently a Fulbright scholar who is pursuing a Master of Arts in TESL at SIUE. He believes that concerted effort and self-confidence are effective weapons for life-changing opportunities and that solid contribution to education is the most significant motivation that drives people to be better individuals. For his hobbies, Gutierrez enjoys hiking mountains, doing scuba diving and walking his dogs. He is eager to learn how to snowboard.

Hannah Vlasova

Vlasova is originally from Bakhmut, a city in southeastern Ukraine. She has a bachelor's and master's degree in teaching Ukrainian language and literature. Vlasova is currently a Fulbright FLTA Scholar at SIUE. She is inspired by teaching, interacting with students, and researching literary texts. Her scientific interests are concentrated around literature. Vlasova is also interested in the question of the influence of language on the worldview of users and the possibility of dialogue between cultures by reading a literary work. She also has a great love for drawing.

To learn more about Adult Education, call (618) 468-4141 or visit https://www.lc.edu/adult-education.html

