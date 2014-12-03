Edwardsville, IL – A Maryville couple has filed suit against a local business which sold a dietary supplement commonly known as “Winsdrol Xtreme.”

Charles Matthew Stuttle and his wife, Amy Stuttle, of Maryville, IL, have filed a lawsuit in Madison County Circuit Court against Complete Supplements of Maryville and Helica Pharm, LLC of Suwanee, Georgia.

According to the suit, Matt Stuttle began using the dietary supplement, which was marketed as a “fat shredder,” in April of this year until he became severely ill.

Matt Stuttle alleges that “Winsdrol Xtreme” is responsible for causing severe damage to his body and liver. Stuttle began suffering from liver damage, hepatitis, cholestasis, jaundice, and severe weight loss just two months after he began taking the supplement as directed.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our client has suffered severe physical injury and damages from a product that is marketed and sold as safe and fit for human consumption,” said Troy Walton, the Edwardsville attorney representing Matt and Amy Stuttle.

The suit alleges Mr. Stuttle will experience continued disability and require ongoing medical care as a direct result of his use of the “Winsdrol Xtreme” supplement and that when it was sold it was defectively designed and contained substances that are toxic to the human body. Further, the suit claims that consumers were not warned of the toxic chemicals used in the manufacture of “Winsdrol Xtreme.”

“These defendants have caused injury to an unsuspecting consumer who trusted that “Winsdrol Xtreme” was safe for use. In this instance, Matt Stuttle was harmed by this product, but it could have been any member of our community,” said Walton.

More like this: