The lawyers of the Madison County Bar Association are donating a total of $16,236 to scholarship funds to help Madison County residents attend law school. The annual scholarship contest benefits five law schools. Co-chairs for the scholarship committee Mary Nalefski, Irv Slate, and Larry Taliana created a contest where alumni from the law schools vie for matching funds from the bar association to maximize the benefits to the scholarship funds.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mary Nalefski has been a co-chair of this committee for twenty years. She stated, “I believe the work of the committee and the generosity of the MCBA and its members in helping future attorneys with ties to Madison County is one of this organizations greatest accomplishments. It has been my privilege to serve the bar association in this effort.”

Saint Louis University Law School will receive $4,905 and was the winner of this year’s competition. Second place Washington University School of Law receives $4,367.50 for its scholarship fund. The University of Illinois College of Law total will be $3,362.50. Southern Illinois University Carbondale Law School will add $2,856 to its fund for Madison County scholarships. Finally, the University of Missouri School of Law will add $745 to its scholarship fund.

Over the years, the MCBA has been able to fully endow scholarship funds at some of these schools and the goal of the Scholarship Committee is to continue the annual contests to endow the remainder and to add to the funds available to continue to assist residents to achieve a legal education. In addition to receiving the most funds from the competition this year, representatives from St. Louis University and SLU alumni will be honored at the January meeting of the Madison County Bar Association. For additional information, contact Mary Nalefski at 327-9751

More like this: