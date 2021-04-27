PONTOON BEACH - Pontoon Beach Police and other law enforcement have been spending considerable time recently on stolen vehicle cases, car break-ins and also weapon violations.

Pontoon Beach made an arrest of a Lincoln MKX black in color on I-270 recently. Two vehicles in pursuit fled police and one went one direction on 270 and the other another. The one that fled on east I-270 was apprehended when their vehicle was spiked.

“We caught the passenger hiding in the weeds,” Pontoon Beach Chief Chris Modrusic said. “Also, in this case, we discovered a 9 mm Rugger that was thrown out the window. We later caught the driver after a report of him on I-255 and Gateway Commerce Drive.”

Modrusic said for area police, the stolen car crimes are getting “out of control.”

“People need to be safe,” the chief said. “People should not leave their cars running at gas stations with their key fabs in the cars. Also, they should not forget to close their garage, and if their car is outside remove all valuables and the key fabs.”

Chief Modrusic said area police have recovered several illegal firearms in these stolen vehicle arrests and he urges residents not to leave firearms in cars.

“We have to do something to make sure everybody is safe and not an easy opportunity for theft,” Modrusic said.

Maryville Police Department Deputy Chief Tony Manley said he agrees with Modrusic, that leaving a car unlocked is an inviting opportunity for a crime to occur.

“The ring door cams and video cameras do help us catch the thieves,” he said. “Keep car doors and home doors locked and don’t leave valuables or purses hiding in the vehicle. We advise also taking the garage door opener in the car inside with you.”

Manley had a terrific idea that people should consider: “A motion light outside or something where a light turns on automatically helps. Anything you can do to protect yourself helps you.”

