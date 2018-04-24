Law enforcement serves customers to benefit Special Olympics at Culver's
April 24, 2018 4:33 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - A reminder from 4 to 8 Tuesday night is the Butter Burgers & Badges for Special Olympics fund-raising event at Culver's in Edwardsville at 6724 Old Troy Road.
Local law enforcement will serve customers and all tips benefit Special Olympics. A $1 from every concrete mixer sold will be donated to Special Olympics.
