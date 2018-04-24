EDWARDSVILLE - A reminder from 4 to 8 Tuesday night is the Butter Burgers & Badges for Special Olympics fund-raising event at Culver's in Edwardsville at 6724 Old Troy Road.

Local law enforcement will serve customers and all tips benefit Special Olympics. A $1 from every concrete mixer sold will be donated to Special Olympics.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Aug 23, 2023 - Edwardsville Police Department Hosts Weekend Fundraiser for Special Olympics at Schnucks

Jul 25, 2023 - Edwardsville Special Olympics State Medalist Honored at Board Meeting

Jul 11, 2023 - To Eat or Not to Eat: Collinsville PD Preps for Donut 5K

Oct 19, 2023 - State Lottery Generates Record Net Income, Increases Revenue To Support K-12 Students

Oct 21, 2023 - Middle Schooler Jackson Colvin Stands Out for Character and Volunteerism

 