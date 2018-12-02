WOOD RIVER - An array of law enforcement were called to Downtown Wood River when it was speculated there could be a suspect in the recent Alton homicide there on the loose.

However, once the police arrived and investigated, no one was uncovered.

"Any time you have a bunch of police cars around, it creates attention, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said early Sunday. "There a disturbance called in with one of the buildings downtown and the guy ran from the disturbance. The early information turned out to not be true that he was a suspect in the Alton homicide. We still had to search for the guy who ran and did not find anyone in the building, which was the reason for so much police activity."

The Wood River Fire Department brought a ladder truck, so the top of the building could be searched, but no one was found.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

