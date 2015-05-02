St. Charles County Police and other law enforcement officials continue to look for a man who robbed the Parsons Pit Stop at 1400 Highway 67 in West Alton, Mo., early Friday morning.

A black male entered Parsons Pit Stop and demanded cash at gunpoint to a cashier, a St. Charles County Police spokesperson said.

St. Charles County Police Capt. Capt. Dave Tiefenburnn said the man had a revolver when he approached a male cashier in the store. There was also a female customer in the store at the time. In a threatening motion, he demanded the cash and he took both of their cell phones, the St. Charles County Police official said.

“Once he emptied the cash drawer at the register, the suspect directed them to a back office area of the gas station where he attempted to get into the safe,” he said. “The cashier doesn’t have access to the safe, so he took more cash from drawers in back and fled the area on foot.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The St. Charles officer said thankfully there were no shots fired and no one was hurt in the armed robbery.

The description of the robbery suspect is that he is a black male, late teens to early 20s, slender build, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, 140 pounds. The suspect also was wearing a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap and a red, long-sleeved T-shirt and black Adidas sweat pants.

It was dark at the time of the robbery, but the last surveillance camera pointed toward Highway 67 showed the suspect going toward West Alton. It is presumed he got into a vehicle there, but he left Parsons Pit Stop on foot, Tiefenbrunn said.

Anyone with any information on the robbery should contact St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3000.

More like this: