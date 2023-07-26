SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police is joining law enforcement agencies from eleven states in National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 5 and 7 (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri) on July 26th for this year’s high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign.

This campaign is an effort to address a continued trend of speeding and hazardous moving violations as contributory cause violations leading to personal injury and fatal crashes. Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. Early NHTSA statistical projections for 2022 show 42,759 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes which represents a marginal decrease of 0.3% in traffic deaths when compared to 2021 (42,939 fatalities).

In 2021 there were 5,864 fatal injuries in the Region 5 six-state area with 1,780 (30.35%) being speed-related fatalities. Traffic crashes that result in death due to speeding are historically higher during the summer months of June through September.

Speeding can lead to: Greater potential for loss of vehicle control

Reduced effectiveness of seatbelts and air bags

Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger

Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries

Increased fuel consumption/cost.

“Many people view speeding as less dangerous than impaired or distracted driving,” said ISP Division of Patrol Lieutenant Colonel Chris Owen. “However, data shows speeding continues to be a leading cause of injury and fatal crashes across the country.”

According to the NHTSA, drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt, drinking and driving, or using a cell phone while driving.

The speed awareness campaign uses High Visibility Enforcement, a proven countermeasure for reinforcing driver compliance with posted speed limits. The campaign combines increased, zero-tolerance enforcement with effective communication on the importance of obeying the speed limit.

For more information, please visit http://trafficsafetymarketing.gov/.

