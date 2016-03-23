SOUTH ROXANA - Area law enforcement report that a 5-year-old boy Gabriel Pryor from the 900 block of Southard Place in South Roxana reported missing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday was found in the 3:50 p.m. range, about an hour and a half later, in a home in the 1100 block of Park Street.

A bulletin was posted on the Wood River Police Facebook page that Gabriel was last seen wearing a gray Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sweatshirt and blue jeans. The bulletin said he was last seen on foot walking eastbound on Wilson Street from Southard Place.

The South Roxana, Roxana, Wood River and Hartford Police Departments searched the area looking for Gabriel.

More than 40 police officers and firefighters from around the area came together to search for the young boy before he was found. This included South Roxana, Roxana, Wood River, Hartford Police, and Illinois State Police, Secretary of State Police and the Roxana and South Roxana fire departments.

The police officers and firefighters were praised for their quick, unified response, showing what kind of team is in place in these types of situations.

