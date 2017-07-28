Law enforcement investigates robbery at Associated Bank in Glen Carbon
GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police Department today announced local, state, and federal law enforcement officials are investigating a robbery committed at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Associated Bank at #1 Junction Drive West in Glen Carbon.
Glen Carbon Police said the suspect handed a handwritten note to a teller and stated he was committing a robbery and inferred he had a weapon.
The suspect was described by witnesses in the following manner:
- White male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall
- Red hair
- Wearing baseball cap
The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency by the bank teller. The suspect fled on foot from the bank. No one was injured during the robbery.
The robbery is currently being investigated by local, state, and federal law enforcement officials. The attached photos are of the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the suspect is encouraged to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226 or Crimestoppers at (866) 371-8477.
