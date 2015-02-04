Madison County Superintendent of the Veterans’ Assistance Commission Brad Lavite has been making a name for himself with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis for work on a national bill for veterans moving through U.S. Congress.

Lavite was recognized at Wood River City Council for his work that has passed the House and is awaiting Senate action.

Lavite explained the bill and what it means: “If you have 50 employees or more and have to provide insurance, it allows businesses to hire veterans and not have to be charged twice for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act for veterans who are eligible in the V.A. for insurance or are still service members and eligible for Tri-Care.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison County veterans’ officer came up with the idea two years ago and has been pushing the concept since then.

“It passed in the House 406-1 in 2013, but it went to the Senate and got stuck in the Senate,” he said. “The House passed the recent bill this time 412-0. The president said he wouldn’t veto the bill if the Senate approved it.”

Lavite said he doesn’t want attention about the bill; he is just humbled that he was put in a position to influence and help veterans.

The bill is historic because Lavite says it is the first piece of legislation that will actually amend the Affordable Care Act.

“It has been a lot of work,” he said. “This is to help veterans and small businesses.”

More like this: