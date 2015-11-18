CARROLLTON - The Reeves family has had an outpouring of love and support following the death of Laveeda Reeves, the mother of four children all originally from the Carrollton area.

Laveeda Reeves, 76, was involved in a tragic traffic accident at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, on northbound Missouri State Highway 141, north of Interstate 70 in Missouri. Laveeda was taken by Pattonville Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, where she was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m. by Dr. Dennis Keithly.

Her husband, Lawrence R. Reeves, was also injured in the two-car crash and is recovering at home after being in the hospital, said their son, Ronald “Buck” Reeves.

“Buck,” as everyone around Carrollton knows him, said he couldn’t even begin to express how thankful he and the rest of the family have been for the cards, calls and Facebook posts, supporting the family.

Laveeda and Lawrence were married for 59 years and would have marked their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 6, 2016. Lawrence and Laveeda were the best of friends and always put the needs of their family first. Laveeda had four boys – Buck, Larry, Bobby and Kevin.

The two were childhood sweethearts. Laveeda was 16 and Lawrence was 17 when they got married, and their relationship only prospered through all the years.

Laveeda and Lawrence shared on love that never wavered – horses. Laveeda continued to ride horses up into her 70s and Lawrence still has horses in his heart and he would be lost without them.

Laveeda’s whole life centered around her family. Laveeda and Lawrence owned a farm in Eldred during their boys’ childhoods, but had to sell it several years back because of Lawrence having health problems. For a period of time, they lived in Virden where Laveeda worked, but moved back to Carrollton in later years of retirement.

The family is making funeral arrangements today. Lawrence has been released from the hospital and is recovering at Buck’s home.

Visitation for Laveeda Reeves is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Airsman-Hires in Carrollton and the funeral

service is at 10 a.m. Friday at Eldred Baptist Church.

Laveeda Reeves epitomized what everyone wants in a mother – “she did everything for dad, her four kids and her family,” Buck Reeves said, speaking on behalf of the entire family.

Buck runs an auction business and his mom said she would be there Sunday to help as a clerk. Buck said she always clerked the sales and loved that type of work, missing only one sale he could think of ever with a broken wrist.

Buck’s last phone call started like this, “Buck, this is mom.” Buck said he could still almost hear his mom’s voice saying what would be his last conversation with her. Buck said his mom always told him where she and his father were and what they were doing.

“I am so happy she called me on here way to St. Louis,” he said. “Mom was very family oriented and worked hard all her life,” Buck said. “She kept us all together and did everything for her family.”

Laveeda was a farm wife and her family acknowledges that she did anything to make sure they always had what they needed, even in the worst of times.

“We all love her so much,” Buck said.

